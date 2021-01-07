World leaders react with horror to ‘shameful’ assault on US Capitol

World leaders reacted with horror to the chaos that devoured Washington, describing insurgency attempt on the US Capitol building as “shameful”, “pitiful” and “shocking”.

Prime ministers and presidents around the world have urged US President Donald Trump and his supporters to accept the result of the presidential election in November. President-elect Joe Biden’s administration is expected to begin in 14 days.

The US Congress on Thursday certified Biden as the next president, while a statement from Trump promised an “orderly transition” to a new administration even though “I totally disagree with the outcome of the elections, and the facts confirm it”.

“A fundamental rule of democracy is that after elections there are winners and losers,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “Both must play their roles decently and responsibly so that democracy itself remains the winner.”

Merkel said Trump had “not conceded defeat since November, which set the scene in which such violent events are possible.” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the president and his supporters to “finally accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier denounced the scenes as “the result of lies and even more lies, division and contempt for democracy, hatred and agitation, including at the highest level”.

Police with guns show protesters trying to break into the House bedroom on the US Capitol. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite / AP

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his country’s “friendship and faith” to the United States, adding that what happened in Washington was “definitely not America. We believe in the strength of our democracies, we believe in the strength of American democracy.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned the violence perpetrated against American public institutions as “a serious attack on democracy”, saying: “I condemn it. The will and vote of the American people must be respected. “

NATO Secretary General and former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg tweeted that the result of the election “must be respected”, warning that “the world is watching”, while Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that Trump and “many members of Congress bear significant responsibility for what is happening” .

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, tweeted: “The US Congress is a temple of democracy. To witness tonight’s scenes in Washington DC is a shock. We trust the United States to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden. “

In protests described as the greatest threat to American democracy since the Civil War, Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol building seeking to block certification of the presidential election held in November, temporarily halting voting.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the extraordinary scenes “must be denounced for what they are: a deliberate attack on democracy by a sitting president and his supporters, attempting to overturn free elections and fair ”.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the “shameful scenes” in the US Congress. “The United States is a supporter of democracy in the world and it is now vital that there is a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” he added.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: “The United States is rightly very proud of its democracy, and nothing can justify these violent attempts to derail the legal and proper transition of power.”

Trump loyalists protest outside the US Capitol building Photograph: Leah Millis / Reuters

The concern has reached allies across the globe. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stopped before criticizing Trump but condemned the violence and[ed] to a peaceful transfer of government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition ”.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said what was happening “is wrong. Democracy – the right of people to vote, to have their voice heard, and then to have that decision peacefully upheld – should never be overruled by a crowd.

Others called for more drastic measures, as representatives drafted articles of impeachment against Trump for the second time in his presidency.

Former Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski tweeted: “The US cabinet should immediately, under the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution, declare @realDonaldTrump insane and end its presidency.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau said the country is “concerned and we are monitoring the situation minute by minute. I think America’s democratic institutions are strong, and I hope everything will return to normal soon.

Senior Japanese government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato said the Japanese government “hopes for a peaceful transfer of power” to the United States.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Saddened to see riots and violence in Washington DC. An orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be overthrown by illegal demonstrations. “

Close allies to Trump such as Israel, meanwhile, have expressed concern that the government’s compliments on Trump over the past four years could seriously damage its relationship with Washington following Wednesday’s events.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the “rampage on Capitol Hill” as “a shameful act and it must be strongly condemned.” But The Times of Israel news site wrote that the Israelis “watched with horror” on the pro-Trump assault.

Some of their concerns were “sparked by the extent to which our leaders have forged such a close partnership with a president who is ending his term so shamefully,” he said. Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the United States, told local radio that the storming of Capitol Hill was “of great concern to the State of Israel.”

However, not everyone condemned the crowd’s actions. “American democracy was obviously limping on both feet … This is, unfortunately, in fact the bottom,” said Konstantin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee of Russia’s upper house. “I say this without a shadow of jubilation. America has no longer charted the course and therefore has lost all rights to set it – and even more so, to impose it on others.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she drew attention to “the fact that the electoral system in the United States is archaic; it does not meet modern democratic standards, which creates opportunities for many violations ”.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, another Trump ally, has reiterated baseless allegations of US electoral fraud. Asked by a supporter for his take on the chaotic scenes in Washington, Bolsonaro said, “I followed everything today. You know I’m connected to Trump, right? So you already know my answer.

“There have been a lot of fraud reports, a lot of fraud reports,” he added, in a video posted on social media, without providing any evidence.

Iraqi MP, Hakim al-Zamili, said the world had viewed America “as a successful model of democracy, but now we have witnessed chaos, assault on members of Congress and looting. Identical to third world countries! “

In China, the Global Times, a spokesperson for the state-run Chinese Communist Party, sought to equate pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong with those in the United States seeking to subvert the democratic process, ignoring their motives diametrically opposed.

The newspaper quotes anonymous commentators on social media happily reveling in the scenes, describing them as “karma”, “revenge” and “deserved”. Venezuela’s authoritarian government – which Trump has spent the past two years trying to overthrow – has struggled to hide its joy at the unrest.

“The United States is suffering exactly what it has caused in other countries with its aggressive policies,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. “Venezuela hopes that these violent events will cease soon and that the American people can finally find a new path to stability and social justice.”