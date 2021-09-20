World leaders converge on UN headquarters: five things to watch out for

More than 100 world leaders and heads of government converged on the United Nations headquarters in New York this week for days of events and speeches to mark the start of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The UN’s largest gathering – a year after celebrating its 75th anniversary – began on Monday with bilateral and high-level meetings as well as a speech by South Korean supergroup BTS that drew a million viewers to its Youtube channel.

On Tuesday, the nine-day annual general debate will begin. This will include opportunities for world leaders to address the wider international community, often with an eye on their home audience.

The rally itself – a partial return to normal after last year’s event was forced almost entirely online – reflects the reality of the world struggling to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

With delegations of limited size and at least 60 heads of government still choosing to deliver their speeches virtually, the event’s usual potential for secondary diplomacy is expected to remain hampered, said Alynna Lyon, a United Nations expert at the University of the New Hampshire, at Al Jazeera. .

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other officials have increasingly sought to convince members of the organization’s relevance as the world faces a “crux in both. global security concerns with COVID and climate policy “.

“The United Nations system was built while bombs were still flying during World War II to create exactly a forum for diplomacy and political solutions, rather than resorting to violence and war,” Lyon said.

“So all the plumbing is in place for countries to do it here within the United Nations system. It’s just a matter of whether or not these individual countries want to open that water up and whether they have the capacity. “

Here are five things to watch out for:

“Multilateralism with teeth”?

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, entering his second and final term in this post, is spearheading efforts to reinvigorate global cooperation through the United Nations.

In a comprehensive report last week, Guterres envisioned “a stronger, more networked, and more inclusive multilateral system,” which would include new “emergency platforms”, more robust approaches to global issues and an increased focus on young people. and their role. in the future.

“We need biting multilateralism,” he said.

Maria Ivanova, associate professor of global governance at the University of Massachusetts in Boston, said the tone of the report struck observers.

“It’s a different secretary general that we see, one with ambition, with a very clear Pole Star of global solidarity,” she told Al Jazeera, adding that it will be revealing to see how point Guterres’ vision is reflected in the leaders. ‘ speech.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Guterres also praised the “completely different environment” of UN-US relations under President Joe Biden, whose Tuesday morning speech is expected to again promise US re-engagement. to the UN, after former president Donald Trump’s actions to withdraw from the organization.

But hopes that the United States could play a leadership role in reviving international cooperation have already faded for some allies, especially following Washington’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the simultaneous rise. of the Taliban.

A new alliance – and nuclear submarine contract – between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom has longtime ally alienated France while enraging Beijing.

Meanwhile, attempts to restore the Iran nuclear deal have largely stalled, although some indirect diplomacy is expected during the week with Iran’s new Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, traveling to New York.

Biden is also expected to host a virtual summit on Wednesday to call on vaccine-producing countries to better balance their domestic needs with exports to poorer countries.

The policy of the “great powers”

The increasingly confrontational stance of the United States and China is expected to weigh heavily on this year’s event.

Trump’s four years of antipathy to the UN has also enabled China to pursue a “subtle” strategy of increased engagement with the organization, exemplified in particular by increased funding and peacekeeping personnel. said the University of New Hampshire at Lyon.

It also included an increase in participation in several boards and committees, with many claiming that Beijing has “tried to change the UN. [in a way] it does not necessarily support democracy and human rights, ”she said.

Hours after Biden is due to speak on Tuesday morning, Xi will speak a virtual address via a video link.

“Biden in his speech will likely talk about threats to human rights and threats to democracy,” Lyon said. “But he will try to present the world as authoritarian political systems that threaten democracies, while trying to bring and rally democracies around this particular budgetary vision, which goes against China.”

Meanwhile, Guterres, in the interview with the PA ahead of the general debate, called China and the United States to avoid “a new cold war at all costs”.

A “functional relationship” between countries, he said, is “essential to address immunization issues, climate change issues and many other global challenges that cannot be resolved without constructive relationships within the community. international community and mainly between the superpowers “.

The White House has said it would not agree with this characterization of its relationship with Beijing. “We recognize that China is a country that, although we have it, can challenge some of the ways they are engaging in the world. We also have areas where we will want to continue working together, ”White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Climate change commitments

This week’s events are widely seen as one of the last high-level opportunities for UN members to announce more concrete measures reduce emissions ahead of COP26, the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland in November.

A UN report released last week specifically called on major emitters, including China, India and Saudi Arabia, for not yet setting stricter emissions standards.

The analysis indicates that under current country commitments, global emissions would be 16% higher in 2030 than they were in 2010, a far cry from the 45% reduction by 2030 which, according to scientists, is needed to avoid disastrous climate change.

Several high-level meetings on the environment are currently scheduled, including a closed-door session Monday moderated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Guterres with 35 to 40 world leaders.

“We all agree that ‘something must be done’,” Johnson told executives, according to a statement released by his office. “Yet I admit that I am increasingly frustrated that ‘something’ that many of you have committed to is nowhere near enough. It is the world’s largest economies that cause the problem, while the smaller ones suffer the worst consequences. “

A Security Council meeting on climate and security on Thursday will be followed by the first UN global meeting on renewable energy since 1981 on Friday.

Response to vaccine inequalities

The coronavirus vaccine debate has already marked this year’s UNGA, with local New York officials expressing concern that the rally will turn into a super-propagator event, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is not vocally vaccinated, testing the UN vaccine ‘honor system’ by attending in person.

For leaders in developing countries, however, this year’s event will provide a global platform to address what observers have called a woefully inadequate global vaccine deployment.

This is particularly true in Africa, which has only received about 2% of the 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine administered worldwide.

The COVAX initiative supported by the UN, meanwhile, is expected to be well below the African Union’s 60 percent immunization target by 2023 or the 20 percent COVAX immunization target by 2022.

“I would be interested to see what some of the world’s southern leaders say about this, as they are getting the small end of the stick when it comes to vaccine policy and distribution,” Alanna O’Malley, United Nations President Studies on peace and justice at Leiden University in the Netherlands, Al Jazeera told Al Jazeera.

“How will they formulate their case beyond inequalities for better access to more vaccines? “

Afghanistan, Myanmar and human rights

In a statement last week, Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, called on world leaders who stand on the podium at UNGA to speak “openly and directly about human rights crises in the world. world, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, China, and elsewhere. “

Outstanding issues regarding the UN’s recognition of Myanmar’s military government will be particularly relevant, which will be decided at the UNGA Credentials Committee meeting after the general debate.

More vexatious might be the UN’s recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, which has sought international legitimacy but has yet to seek representation in the organization.

Western countries, meanwhile, have been cautious with the Taliban government and may not want to threaten those relations by challenging UN recognition.