BRUSSELS – Citing what they call “the greatest challenge to the world community since the 1940s”, leaders of more than two dozen countries, the European Union and the World Health Organization on Tuesday launched a international treaty to protect the world from pandemics.

In one common article published in numerous newspapers around the world, executives warn that the current coronavirus pandemic will inevitably followed by others at one point. They outline a treaty to provide universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics, a suggestion first made in November by Charles Michel, president of the European Council, the body that represents the leaders of the countries of the ‘European Union.

The article argues that an international understanding similar to the one that followed World War II and led to the United Nations is needed to build cross-border cooperation before the next global health crisis wreaks havoc on economies and lives. The current pandemic is “a stark and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” the executives write.

The suggested treaty is a recognition that the current system of international health institutions, symbolized by the relatively powerless World Health Organization, a United Nations agency, is inadequate to the problem.