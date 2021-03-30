World leaders call for an international treaty to tackle future pandemics.
BRUSSELS – Citing what they call “the greatest challenge to the world community since the 1940s”, leaders of more than two dozen countries, the European Union and the World Health Organization on Tuesday launched a international treaty to protect the world from pandemics.
In one common article published in numerous newspapers around the world, executives warn that the current coronavirus pandemic will inevitably followed by others at one point. They outline a treaty to provide universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics, a suggestion first made in November by Charles Michel, president of the European Council, the body that represents the leaders of the countries of the ‘European Union.
The article argues that an international understanding similar to the one that followed World War II and led to the United Nations is needed to build cross-border cooperation before the next global health crisis wreaks havoc on economies and lives. The current pandemic is “a stark and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” the executives write.
The suggested treaty is a recognition that the current system of international health institutions, symbolized by the relatively powerless World Health Organization, a United Nations agency, is inadequate to the problem.
“There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can face this threat on its own, ”the leaders noted. “We believe nations should work together for a new international pandemic preparedness and response treaty.”
The treaty would require better warning systems, data sharing, research and production and vaccine distribution, drugs, diagnostics and personal protective equipment, they said.
“At a time when Covid-19 has exploited our weaknesses and divisions, we must seize this opportunity and come together as a global community for peaceful cooperation that extends beyond this crisis,” the leaders write. “Strengthening our capacities and systems to achieve this will take time and will require sustained political, financial and societal commitment over many years.”
The article is not clear, however, on what would happen if a country chose not to cooperate fully or delay the sharing of scientific information, as china has been accused of doing with WHO
China has not signed the letter, at least so far. Neither does the United States.
At a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that when talks on a treaty begin, “all member states will be represented”.
When asked if the leaders of China, the United States and Russia had been invited to sign the letter, he said some leaders chose to “participate”.
“The comments from member states, including the United States and China, were actually positive,” he said. “The next steps will be to involve all countries, and that is normal,” he added. “I don’t want this to be seen as a problem.”
In addition to European countries and the WHO, signatories to the letter included countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
At a White House press conference on Tuesday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said that while the United States is open to further global collaboration, the country is reluctant to enter. in treaty negotiations.
“We are primarily concerned with the timing and launching of negotiations for a new treaty now,” Ms. Psaki said, “and we believe this may distract from the substantive issues of response, preparedness for future threats. pandemic.
