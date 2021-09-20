World leaders, BTS, join Guterres in call to get SDGs back on track

“It would be easy to lose hope. But we are not desperate. Or helpless. We have a path to healing. If we choose to take it, ”he said.

Mr. Guterres was speaking at the ODD moment – a major event marking the start of the General Assembly High-Level Week – joined by more than 30 heads of state, a debate led by senior UN officials on COVID-19[feminine et une performance de la sensation K-pop BTS, avec également en tête d’affiche le président de la République de Corée.

Pour le chef de l’ONU, ce Moment ODD consiste à « s’unir pour sauver notre planète et les uns les autres ».

Cinq domaines d’action

Plus tôt ce mois-ci, M. Guterres a lancé « Notre agenda commun », un plan pour renforcer et revitaliser l’ensemble du système multilatéral et rallier le monde autour d’objectifs communs.

Dans le document, le Secrétaire général indique cinq domaines d’action urgente.

Premièrement, le monde doit mettre fin à la pandémie. Notant que la réponse « a été trop lente et trop inégale », M. Guterres a appelé le monde à se mobiliser derrière un plan mondial de vaccination qui double la production, pour atteindre 70 % de la population mondiale d’ici le milieu de l’année prochaine.

Deuxièmement, il a souligné la nécessité d’une reprise durable et équitable pour tous, afin que le monde reste sur la bonne voie pour mettre fin à la pauvreté d’ici 2030.

Pour lui, cela signifie des investissements audacieux dans des systèmes qui soutiennent le développement humain, mais aussi « mettre les gens au-dessus des profits, notamment par une fiscalité progressive, et mettre fin à l’évasion fiscale, au blanchiment d’argent et aux flux financiers illicites ».

Il a ensuite souligné l’égalité des droits pour les femmes et les filles, affirmant qu’aucun des ODD ne peut être atteint sans l’égalité des sexes.

« Nous avons besoin d’investissements audacieux pour nous assurer que chaque fille a une place dans la classe et les compétences dont elle a besoin pour tracer son propre avenir », a-t-il déclaré au lendemain de la réouverture des lycées en Afghanistan ce week-end, sans que les talibans autorisent les filles à reprendre leurs études.

« Nous devons démanteler les structures de pouvoir qui permettent à la discrimination, à la violence et aux difficultés économiques de réduire la moitié de l’humanité. Et nous devons nous assurer que les filles et les femmes ont une place à chaque table », a-t-il déclaré.

A Photo / Cia Pak Members of the BTS K-Pop group participate in ODD moment in the United Nations General Assembly Hall.

Another priority is to end the war on the planet, committing to net zero emissions by 2050. Mr Guterres also called on member states to suspend plans for any new coal-fired power plants after 2021 and to mobilize $ 100 billion per year for climate action. .

Finally, he stressed the importance of a fair global recovery, calling on people around the world to work with their governments to put people first in their budgets and recovery plans.

“My friends, the way is there. The choice is ours. Let us move forward with hope and conviction, ”he concluded.

Recovery and new challenges

Speaking at the event, the new President of the General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, said that “in the future, gaps in political will and commitment of resources remain a common fault line” , hampering progress towards achieving the SDGs.

“This has to change. May the setback the world has experienced strengthen our resolve and strengthen our resolve to recover from the pandemic and build the SDGs. Together it is possible, ”he said.

BTS arm shot

One of the members of K-pop group BTS, said he had also “felt bewildered and troubled” by the setbacks of the past 18 months, but said now is “the perfect time of our lives. to meet new challenges “.

“What is important are the choices we make when faced with change? Some of you have heard that we are coming to the UN and many of you are wondering if we are vaccinated. And yes, all seven, of course, have been vaccinated against COVID-19, ”said another member of BTS.

Members of BTS K-Pop group participate in ODD moment in the UN General Assembly Hall., By UN Photo / Cia Pak

More soon

At the head of the High Level Week of the 76th General Assembly, the SDG Moment is organized ahead of major meetings on food systems, climate, energy, employment and social protection.

The SDG event is designed to create the momentum needed to achieve the goals Decade of action and Keeping the promise of the SDGs.

In addition to world leaders, business leaders, civil society, local authorities, SDG advocates and the UN, underscored the need to scale up solutions.

For the UN, to get the SDGs back on track and prevent the worst impacts of climate change, profound change in economies and societies around the world is now needed.

Over the past 18 months, COVID-19 has disrupted economies and livelihoods, deepened inequalities and threatens to push more than 70 million people into extreme poverty.

During the same period, progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions has been too slow and biodiversity loss has continued at an extraordinary rate. This is compounded by a deeply uneven global response to the pandemic, the world’s poorest countries and those suffering the most.

Recognizing this urgency, the UN launched a new campaign last week, “Keep the promise”. The digital campaign calls on people around the world to pledge to act for a better future for all.

Users are invited to choose from 11 promises inspired by the 17 Sustainable development goals, the list of things to do in the world to protect the planet and all its inhabitants.