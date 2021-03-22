World Down Syndrome Day – a day to raise awareness and celebrate uniqueness

March 21-21 is World Down Syndrome Day – a day to raise awareness and disseminate education about the disease, as well as a day for people affected by the disease to celebrate.

World Down Syndrome Day was first celebrated in 2006. The Observation Day was officially declared by the United Nations in December 2011 and has been recognized globally since 2012.

March 21 – the 21st day of the third month – was chosen as the observation day for Down syndrome because it represents the triplication, or trisomy, of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

Down syndrome can affect an individual’s speech, communication, cognitive and motor skills. The condition may be associated with greater risks of other health problems, such as immune disorders, heart defects, and sleep apnea.

Randy McCombie, PhD, is a faculty member in the Division of Occupational Therapy at West Virginia University School of Medicine.

McCombie was inspired to learn more about Down syndrome after speaking with a student whose cousin is affected by the disease. It was through this search for information that McCombie learned about World Down’s Syndrome Day.

McCombie subsequently began reaching out for publications that he said could help raise awareness about the Observation Day.

McCombie commented on the long-term importance of occupational therapy in the treatment of disabilities and injuries.

"Occupational therapists help people throughout their lives participate in the things they want and need to do by therapeutically using everyday activities, which we call professions."

A woman from West Virginia working in this field is living proof of the continuing role of occupational therapy in the development of people with Down syndrome.

Alyssa Culicerto is an occupational therapist with Sunshine Therapy Services. She works directly with people with Down syndrome, with about 1/3 of her workload consisting of people with the disease.

Although Culicerto started out as a pediatric occupational therapist, she has worked with many of her clients for ten years now.

“What happened was as my kids got older, I learned that their needs weren’t going away. They just changed. So, I followed the same kids with Down syndrome to there. ‘adulthood, “Culicerto said.

Culicerto works with these people at home to help them with their development processes, personal care and life skills. She said her main goal in working with her clients is to help them increase their independence.

She said that since Down syndrome affects all of a person’s day-to-day activities, she works with her clients to improve individual areas of concern and tries to find modifications for areas that her clients are particularly struggling with.

Culicerto said she believes the most important aspect of World Down Syndrome Day is to raise awareness in communities. She said it’s important for the public to understand that people with Down syndrome are able to do things that anyone else is able to do – they might just need a little more. time or help to do it.

"I think people assume that at some point, people with Down syndrome stop learning new skills or stop developing. What the research actually shows now is that they're capable of learning through their whole life," Culicerto said.

She said her clients and their families celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, often by wearing mismatched socks. This is a World Down Syndrome Day tradition meant to attract attention and start a conversation about the date and condition.

Culicerto said a local support group is hosting an event for World Down Syndrome Day. Although she hasn’t heard any news about the event this year, she has assumed the families she works with will continue to support. put on their mismatched socks and respect other traditions of World Down Syndrome Day.

Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia director Ashley Orndorff said she got involved with the organization in 2014, after her daughter was born and diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Orndorff said the DSNWV’s mission is to improve the lives of all people with Down syndrome and their families across the state.

She said many families associated with DSNWV are using World Down Syndrome Day as a day to celebrate.

"We celebrate our loved ones with Down syndrome and—outside of COVID restrictions—get together and celebrate and have a party and just celebrate our differences and our uniqueness," Orndorff said.

Orndorff said this celebration of uniqueness is the reason behind global campaigns to wear mismatched socks on World Down Syndrome Day – although socks may be different, they serve the same purpose as any other pair of socks. socks.

“We love to talk about how people with Down syndrome have differences, but they’re still people. They have the same wants and needs and love and dislike as every other person,” Orndorff said.

She said she believed that a big misconception regarding Down syndrome stems from an old assumption that the disease limits the abilities of the people it affects.

Orndorff said people tend to put people with Down syndrome in a box, generalizing that they are always happy, that they will always need to be taken care of, or that they will go to school. without understanding it or without blossoming in their education.

She said that increasing education and advocacy around the disease is helping the public understand the true capabilities of people with Down syndrome, some of which include attending college, working, living independently, using public transport and making their own medical decisions.

“I think one of our biggest goals as an organization is to stand up for people with Down syndrome and teach everyone that these people are like you and me. They need a little more support, especially at the beginning, but you give people with Down syndrome resources have to be independent and they will be, ”Orndorff said.

Orndorff said that one of the programs run by the WVDSN involves reaching out to healthcare professionals to educate them more about the disease, as the first experience a parent might have is that a healthcare professional tells them that their child has Down syndrome.

She said that while there is a natural grieving process that parents go through when they learn their child has a difference, the process will end and parents and their children will have normal family lives despite that difference.

She said the organization wanted to empower parents of children with Down syndrome because they play an important role in their child’s advocacy and they need to feel comfortable making decisions and being heard. their voice when they have a problem.

“We want to start there early and build a positive outlook for it,” Orndorff said.

For more information on the West Virginia Down Syndrome Network, visit https://dsnwv.org /.

To learn more about World Down Syndrome Day, visit https://www.un.org / en / observances / down-syndrome-day.