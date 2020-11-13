World Development Bank Summit fails to learn from destructive past

Indigenous men and women from Nuñoa in Puno, Peru, spin and weave clothing made from alpaca fiber. Credit: SGP-GEF-UNDP Peru / Enrique Castro-Mendívil

MANILA, Nov. 13 (IPS) – Development banks have repeatedly looked away and been complicit in human rights abuses by the companies and governments they work with. They support activities where the armed forces advance large infrastructure and mining projects on traditional lands without the participation and consent of indigenous peoples. This week, 450 public development banks of the whole world gathered for the Common Finance Summit at Paris Peace Forum. They came together to discuss how they can direct their combined investments of more than $ 2 trillion – 10% of total global investment – “to support the transformation of the global economy” and “to build new ones. forms of prosperity that care for people and the planet. “

However, the summit hasn’t done much to fundamentally transform development, so it’s bottom-up, again focusing on government officials, bankers, think tanks, and academics rather than the real experts at first. online, who live, breathe and drink these impacts the policies and practices of the banks that have stolen their lands and polluted their ecosystems.

Grassroots communities and human rights defenders directly affected by the activities of these banks did not have a seat at the summit table, nor the chance to speak and be heard in the webinar room.

And after ongoing advocacy by hundreds of civil society groups around the world, and several United Nations special procedures, the summit final declaration contains only a reference to community development and human rights. There are no concrete commitments achievable beyond the status quo dressed in motherhood and apple pie language.

the Summit on Pooled Finance was the first global meeting of the vast family of institutions that intersect between finance and public policy, and was one of the largest international gatherings on governance and finance in 2020 since the spread of the pandemic.

Summit organizers advertise public development banks as a “visible hand“that can help mobilize and direct the funding we need for the future we want. Unfortunately, these institutions don’t have a great track record, with important documentation of their projects exclude directly affected communities and do more harm.

Development banks have fossil repeatedly supported fuel projects that have contributed to climate change, polluted ecosystems causing lung disease and made people more vulnerable the worst effects of Covid-19.

They are also engaged in greenwashing, supporting fossil-free projects that take over land traditionally held without the consent of local communities and indigenous peoples, destroying the biodiversity-rich ecosystems they have protected for generations.

These institutions have also looked elsewhere on several occasions and have been complicit in the human rights violations companies and governments they work with. They support activities where the armed forces advance large infrastructure and extraction projects on traditional lands without the participation and consent of indigenous peoples.

They indiscriminately fund states with corporate capture of institutions, and police and courts violently punish those who speak the truth in power rather than those who assassinate social justice leaders.

For example, despite the warning from local communities in Colombia several development finance provided support for the construction of the Hidroituango dam, which has had a catastrophic impact on people and the environment, including the forced displacement of hundreds of families, loss of livelihoods, flooding, landslides and mass fish deaths.

in the Last 11 years, six members of the grassroots organization Movimiento Ríos Vivos and more than 30 other members of the community were killed for expressing concerns about the project.

Development banks have also supported privatization essential services, prioritizing business growth and profits over the protection of workers and communities. And now, in the midst of a pandemic, many people find themselves without access to health care, shelter, livelihoods, food, sanitation and medicine, even as stock markets rise.

However, in the name of private investment congestion, development banks continue to pump billions dollars to bail out businesses during the pandemic, with little guarantees to ensure the money gets to the people who needs it most.

Indeed, public development banks have contributed to a world where 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all African women. They have done little to challenge the systems by which caregiving falls disproportionately on women, focusing instead on farcical women’s empowerment efforts.

They also failed to face up to their role in promoting racism and colonialism, or to increased monitoring and securitizationand inhibit world peace.

A better world is possible, even as we bear the brunt of the intersecting crises of the pandemic, climate change and rising inequalities, violence and militarization. And a better world can benefit from the right kind of public development finance.

But public banks, governments and businesses must make changes if we are to move away from a world of self-inflicted existential threats. the response to current crises of our time cannot be simply pushing more money without considering the long-term environmental and social impacts of those funds on local communities and workers.

And who is better placed to assess the long-term impacts of these investments than the communities and the workers themselves?

The very idea of ​​financing international development needs to be reshaped under the leadership of communities that have repeatedly called for the prosthesis of collective responsibility and repairs. Existing models of debt and financial aid, focused on states and businesses, serve to reproduce the imbalances of colonial power, and support the dominant top-down paradigm.

Instead, the people who are the purported recipients of development finance must be the primary decision makers.

For future iterations of the Finance in Common summit to have an impact, the first thing organizers need to do is recognize communities are the experts in their own development.

Community development and human rights must be at the center of the summit’s agenda. Indigenous peoples, grassroots communities and social movements should be invited to share their vision of development.

If governments and their public banks are serious about transformation and abandon old patterns of crisis, common human rights must come before common finance.

