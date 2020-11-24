World Bank urges governments to secure private profits

KUALA LUMPUR and SYDNEY, Nov. 24 (IPS) – The World Bank has led other multilateral development banks (MDBs) and international financial institutions to lobby developing country governments of-risk infrastructure and other private investments, especially foreign ones.

They encourage public-private partnerships (PPP) which are supposed to mobilize more private financing to achieve the objectives of sustainable development. Advocacy for PPPs has been stepped up after calls from developing countries for better international tax cooperation were blocked at the Third United Nations Conference on Financing for Development (FfD3) in Addis Ababa in mid- 2015.

Official support for infrastructure PPPs seems stronger than ever. The banks Global infrastructure facility (GIF) was created to coordinate MDBs, private investors and governments promoting PPPs. Meanwhile, the The G20 tried to change the mandates of national and international development banks to enable them to initiate infrastructure PPPs with the private sector.

De-risk?

The latest news from the World Bank Guide to PPP contractual arrangements measures progress in terms of successful PPP transactions . The Bank explicitly recommends reduce the risks PPP, effectively involving socialize risks and privatization of profits.

But the term reduce the risks is misleading because a certain risk is inherent in all project investments. After all, projects can run into problems due to planning errors, poor implementation, or unexpected developments. Therefore, the Bank’s advice is not really aimed at reducing, much less eliminating risk, but simply passing it on and absorbing it by governments.

Therefore, reduce the risks really means shifting the risk from private investors to governments for more contingencies, including failures of design, planning or implementation by private partners. This does not take into account Growth Commissionfears that In too many cases, the division of labor has put profits in private hands and risks in the public domain .

Out of the books, out of sight

Both world Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) research has shown that many governments use PPPs and other similar arrangements to maintain these projects Off the books official central government accounts, effectively reducing transparency and accountability, while compromising governance.

Such project funding usually involves commitments guaranteed by the government – rather than direct commitments from the government. Not counted as government development or capital expenditure, it is also not counted as part of sovereign or government debt, for example for parliamentary reporting and accountability.

Instead, the costs of the project are supposed to be paid, over time, through direct user fees or government operational or current expenses. As a result, most governments do not extend their normal accountability procedures to cover these expenses and the related debt.

The Fund even warned against a probable abuse of such easy or free money, emphasizing the dangers of taking on more public debt and taking risks Off the books . This is very significant because the IMF rarely criticizes the recommendations and advice of the Bank, even indirectly.

Responsibility transfer

PPP financing is generally recorded as a liability guaranteed by the government, rather than as sovereign debt per se. Being Off the books , governments face fewer constraints to incur more debt and more risk. With such commitments, they also become much more vulnerable to unexpected fresh.

Such contractual arrangements, usually defined by private partners in most PPPs, do little to improve governance and accountability. Of course, normal government budget accounting and auditing procedures for PPPs may not significantly improve transparency and accountability.

Since such financing arrangements are generally long term, the related government risks are accordingly long term and last for decades in many cases. This tries short term Governments of the day to make long-term commitments, they are unlikely to be held personally responsible in the short or medium term.

Moral hazard

The World Bank guidelines make it clear that even a private partner that fails to deliver as planned must be compensated for work performed before a government can terminate a contract. Whether private partners actually deliver as promised does not seem to matter to the Bank, which does not provide any guidance to remedy their breaches of their contractual obligations.

The Bank thus contributes to moral hazard in PPPs: the less likely the private partner is to lose from a poor performance, the less incentive it is to meet its contractual obligations. Ensuring the recovery of costs, revenues and profits erodes the motivation to deliver as promised and to consider the risks of the project.

The enthusiastic promotion of PPPs – by the Bank, other MDBs and donors urging developing country governments to take on more risk – is not only encouraging moral hazard , but also by creating more opportunities for the corruption and abuse they claim to deplore.

Instead, there is a greater incentive for private partners to try to eat into rents from government partners, for example by renegotiating existing contracts to their advantage. Conversely, governments must choose between bearing the costs of failed projects and paying even more to save problematic projects in the hope of reducing losses.

Faced with such choices, governments have little choice but to comply with the demands of their private partners. The Bank’s guidelines have thus further weakened governments in their relations with private partners, who are now better able to demand improved contractual conditions for themselves, at the expense of their government partners.

Ignore the evidence

Many governments can undertake large infrastructure projects on their own or, alternatively, enter into much better purchasing agreements. IMF research also found, In many countries, PPPs have not always outperformed public procurement .

Ironically, Bank research showed that well-run state-owned enterprises tend to match the performance of private enterprises in regulated sectors , final, There’s no killer rationale for public-private partnerships .

Even the bank Research Observer published a summary of some of the most compelling examples of this type of emerging critique infrastructure PPPs in telecommunications, transport, water and sanitation, waste management and electricity.

Yet the Bank continues to promote PPPs as the preferred mode of infrastructure finance, trying to shift more risk to governments, apparently to attract more private investment. Meanwhile, Bank guidelines generally fail to warn governments of the risks involved and their implications.

Prejudice orientation

Defenders of the Bank and other PPPs dismiss criticism as ideological despite increasing empirical evidence. Such damning findings have had little impact on their PPP advocacy. Instead, the new fashion is for more mixed financing to PPPs, using official concessional finance to subsidize and attract more private investment.

However, as The Economist found, mixed finance has struggled to develop because MDBs mobilize less than $ 1 of private capital for every public dollar. He concluded, the first hopes were perhaps simply too starry. A trillion dollar market seems out of reach. Even reaching the hundreds of billions a year can be a bit of a stretch .

Unsurprisingly, despite the efforts of the Bank, donors and others, PPPs have generated only 15-20% of infrastructure investments in developing countries, according to the Bank’s report. Independent evaluation group, while remaining negligible in the poorest countries.

