World Bank seeks to train in climate battle in Argentina

A view of the central hall of the Retiro, one of the four main train stations in the city of Buenos Aires, which welcomes passengers from municipalities in the northern part of Greater Buenos Aires. CREDIT: Daniel Gutman / IPS

BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 12 (IPS) – Argentina will receive a loan of $ 347 million from the World Bank to modernize one of the most important suburban railway lines in the city of Buenos Aires. The operation is part of the multilateral lender’s new policy, which strengthens its commitment to the fight against climate change.

“The premise is that development and climate change can no longer be seen as separate,” said Ana Bucher, senior climate change specialist at the world Bankfrom the Washington office with a focus on Latin America.

The project includes renewal of the tracks, improvement of the electrical system, construction of two new stations and the renovation of 16 existing stations on the General Bartolomé Miter railway, a line named after one of the first presidents of Argentina (1862-1868) which connects the capital Argentina with the northern municipalities of Greater Buenos Aires.

The terminus of the Miter railway is at Retiro, one of the four main stations in Buenos Aires, and it has three branches. Before the pandemic, which led to restrictions on the use of public transport, it carried more than seven million passengers per year.

According to the World Bank, the initiative will promote low-carbon transport by discouraging the use of private vehicles and promoting the integration of different modes of sustainable mobility, such as bicycles, which can be carried in railcars. It was also announced that a climate resilient infrastructure design would be used.

“It has been established that the climate issue is transversal in all actions and in the two main objectives of the Bank, which are to reduce poverty and strengthen equality,” said Bucher in an interview with IPS by videoconference since. the American capital.

“In addition, we are convinced that it offers the possibility of creating employment opportunities, improving the quality of life and contributing to the growth of national economies,” she stressed.

For almost 10 years, the issue of climate change has been closely integrated into the policies of the World Bank Group and its two lending institutions, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Developmentt (BIRD) and the International Development Association (IDA).

The Bank, explained the expert, is committed to ensuring that all its loans comply with the goal of the Paris Agreement on climate change, which is to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. and preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

To this end, the Group will favor projects that collaborate with climate policies established by countries in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), a central element of the Paris Agreement.

Over the past five years, engagement has adopted a mandatory and standardized framework. Thus, in 2016, the Group created the “climate co-benefits” system.

Passengers disembark from a train in Buenos Aires. In the Argentine capital, a train accident in 2012 left 51 people dead and led to the return of the operation of most lines – until then in the hands of private companies – under government control. CREDIT: Daniel Gutman / IPS

This is the minimum percentage of the total funding granted by the institution that must go to investments in developing countries of the South that help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or improve resilience to climate events. extremes.

In 2020, a target was set for 26% of the Bank’s financial flows to have climate co-benefits, and in five years, the agency reported that it had provided more than $ 83 billion in climate finance.

In December 2020, the requirement for climate co-benefits was increased and it was stipulated that until 2025 they must cover at least 35% of the loans of the multilateral lending organization. In the case of the Miter train, the co-benefit is around 90 percent, although the definitive measure of the impact has not yet been established.

“It’s about being a lot more ambitious than we have been so far,” said Bucher. “The post-pandemic recovery imposes on us, on the one hand, a more urgent obligation to transition to another type of economy and also opens up opportunities, thanks to low-carbon technologies, to improve access to electricity. energy or transport systems and stimulate growth through circular economies.

From privatization to nationalization

The first section of the Miter Railway was financed by English and French capital and was inaugurated in 1862, at a time when Argentina was beginning its economic development as a newly unified nation.

Like the rest of the country’s railways, it was nationalized under the government of Juan Domingo Perón (1946-1955) and returned to private operators under the administration of Carlos Menem (1989-1999).

February 22, 2012 marked a “before” and “after” for Argentina’s railways, when a crowded passenger train crashed into the buffers of the capital’s Once station, killing 51 people and nearly 800 injured.

The tragedy brought neglect of the rail service to the fore and was decisive for President Cristina Fernández (2007-2015) to push for the reestablishment of state control over the administration of the railways, sealed by a law passed in Congress.

“The Miter generally provided a good service,” lawyer Guillermo Rossi, who before the pandemic took the daily train to Buenos Aires from the city of La Lucila and now does so once or twice a week, told IPS. . always a cut above the others, at least until the tragedy of Once. I think since then there was a very strong need to improve the rest of the lines, everything went downhill and the Miter service started to deteriorate.

“This is noticeable in the frequencies, which in the best case, before Once, were one train every five minutes, then extended to more than 10, and also in the frequent cancellations,” he said. added.

The dome of the Retiro station of the General Bartolomé Miter railway, which before the pandemic carried on average more than seven million passengers per year. The World Bank will spend $ 347 million to improve its service and infrastructure, in a financial contribution that includes a high percentage of climate co-benefits. CREDIT: Daniel Gutman / IPS

Decarbonize transport

The Miter Railway is fully electric, but most of Argentina’s electricity is generated by fossil fuels and only six percent comes from unconventional renewable sources.

According to the NDC update presented by the government last December, transportation is the biggest energy consumer in the country, accounting for 33% of the total.

This update set a target of reducing GHG emissions by 19% by 2030 compared to the historic peak reached in 2007.

Without giving further details, there was talk of promoting “sustainable transport systems” through energy efficiency and increased use of natural gas, hydrogen, electricity and biofuels, to gradually replace petroleum derivatives, which now support 75 percent of transportation energy demand, according to an official. The figures.

Although the influence of Latin American countries on global GHG emissions is low, the World Bank considers it necessary to focus on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

“Of course, the big GHG emitters are not in this region,” Bucher said. “But we believe that mitigation and adaptation must go hand in hand. While it is essential to increase resilience, if emissions decrease there will also be benefits at the local level, which have to do with less. pollution and better air and water quality.

In June, the World Bank presented a report indicating that due to flooding affecting agriculture, Argentina is losing an average of $ 1 billion per year and that this figure could increase by 125% in the years to come due of climate change.

Between 2010 and 2019, the agricultural sector accounted for 8.7% of Argentina’s GDP and 60% of the country’s exports on average.

In 2018, the World Bank launched a project that provides funding of $ 150 million to support 20,000 rural producers vulnerable to extreme weather events due to the effects of climate change.