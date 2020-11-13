Working class bears disproportionate burden of economic fallout from COVID-19

With over 200 separate labor laws, there is no strict definition in India of “labor laws” for drawing boundaries. | Photo courtesy: Nayantara Parikh

DELHI, India, November 13 (IPS) – In May 2019, we were visiting a large garment factory in Arsikere, Karnataka, when we asked some of the workers, “What would you do if you had Saturday off?” Their answers to this simple question summarized their priorities. A majority said they would spend time with family or friends and take care of their children. Many said they would use this time to relax or do household chores. Only a few said they would seek additional pay.

Since garment factories in India are characterized by a predominantly female workforce, it seems almost obvious that a shorter workweek would not only give existing women workers a better work-life balance, but also motivate potential women to join the workforce – many of whom are linked by others. time constraints.

But the larger question that remains is: how would granting leave to workers affect the productivity and profits of the company? Will the expected effect be positive and important, enough to induce a policy change in favor of reducing daily or weekly working hours? Answering these questions requires us to examine the link between working hours and productivity. This is particularly relevant in the context of the amendments made to India’s labor laws in the wake of COVID-19.

What does Indian labor law say about working hours?

Globally, labor laws have been put in place to protect the rights of employees and define the obligations of employers, and Indian labor laws are no different. Indian Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to work, guaranteed to the best capacities of the State. However, with more than 200 separated labor law in the country, there is no strict definition of “labor law” for drawing boundaries. Current laws regulate not only the working conditions of industrial establishments, but also industrial relations, payment of wages and union registration, among other matters.

Without a fixed definition to serve as a compass, the scope of what can be regulated is wide and therefore may be left to the discretion of regulators. One area in which this has happened is that of Factories Act, 1948 (amended in 1987) – emblematic act on minimum working conditions, which fixes all the provisions relating to occupational safety and health in factories, including working hours. Sections 51 and 59 of the law state: “No employee is expected to work more than 48 hours per week and nine hours per day. Any employee who works more than this period is eligible for overtime pay.”

However, the same law also allows state governments to exempt factories from these working hours provisions for three months if factories are faced with an exceptional amount of work.

Where liberty is permitted, liberty is generally taken.

In light of COVID-19, some states have increases both daily and weekly working hours with the supposed aim of boosting the economy, increasing productivity and securing more workers a job.

The governments of Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have released notifications to increase the maximum number of daily working hours for workers in their state is 12 hours. Karnataka and Uttarakhand have increased the maximum daily working time to 10 and 11 hours, respectively.

Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh subsequently withdrew their notifications for various reasons, including changing economic conditions compared to the start of this year and legal challenges through public interest litigation.

More recently, the government of Karnataka adopted a order which reduces overtime in a quarter from 75 to 125.

These modifications violate the Hours of Work (Industry) Convention, 1919 adopted by the International Labor Organization– of which India is a signatory. In addition, they also jeopardize the right balance between productivity and labor rights. But is increasing working hours the only way to increase productivity?

An alternative to boost productivity

In 1914, Henry Ford took the “ radical ” decision reduce daily working hours from nine to eight and double workers’ wages to $ 5 per day. Although the move was initially unpopular among most rivals, many followed suit, seeing the overall profitability of Ford operations.

In recent years, many of us who work in urban “ white collar ” jobs have seen a bugle call for shorter working weeks as well. In 1930, the British economist John Maynard Keynes, famous predicts than in 2030, workers will be able to enjoy more leisure time thanks to technological advances. Most recently, Microsoft’s Japanese office witness a 40 percent increase in productivity through the introduction of a four-day work week. One study suggests that productivity may be a decreasing function of time. same criticism of shorter work weeksat best, require that working hours remain the same.

By contrast, factory workers in India are at risk of returning to more rigid and less flexible working conditions if changes continue in line with the latest changes in labor law regarding working hours.

To present a balanced view, it is worth asking whether factories simultaneously increased other benefits to “offset” the increase in working hours? It also presents a dark picture. Madhya Pradesh introduced changes for factories to be exempt from the provisions of Factories Act, 1948, such as those related to hazardous operations, as well as those which provide for nurseries, toilets and waste disposal, for three months. According to a draft ordinance of Uttar Pradesh, all factories and establishments engaged in manufacturing processes will be exempt from all labor laws for three years, subject to compliance with certain conditions.

Who bears the burden of these changes?

It is true that in the aftermath of this pandemic, companies have suffered around the world and have been forced to reconsider their business strategies and costs. For labor-intensive industries, concentrated in this part of the world, cost adjustment, of which labor adjustment is a part, importance assumed. But how much of this COVID-19 burden should the workforce bear, and how much should businesses take on? Especially when there is an inherent power dynamic between the two parties involved?

We live in a world where there are alternative methods of increasing productivity – methods which do not meet the “needs of industry” to the detriment of the working classes, and which take into account the welfare of labor by reducing, and not by increasing the work. hours.

These recent changes in labor laws in India show their disguised priority to companies over workers. On the one hand, it can be hoped that such support for strengthening the capacity of companies to be resilient will ultimately trickle down to workers in terms of jobs and growth opportunities. However, in the absence of appropriate checks and balances, this can lead to unfair working conditions for a certain category of workers.

Garg de Lavanya is a development professional, with a particular interest in the genre. She is currently chief of staff and senior manager (strategy and development), Good business lab.

Mansi kabra is a development practitioner, both professionally and personally, who tries to understand development through the prism of systems and metaphors. She is currently Senior Marketing Manager, Good business lab.

This story was originally published by India Development Review (IDR)