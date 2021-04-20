“ Work 24 hours a day at 100% of its capacity to cremate bodies ”

Gas and firewood ovens at a crematorium in Gujarat state, western India, have been running continuously for so long during the COVID-19 pandemic that metal parts have started to melt .

“We are working around the clock at 100% of our capacity to cremate the bodies on time,” Kamlesh Sailor, the chairman of the trust that runs the crematorium in the diamond polishing town of Surat, told the agency. Reuters press.

And with full hospitals, shortage of oxygen and drugs in an already creaky healthcare system, several major cities are reporting significantly higher numbers of cremations and burials under coronavirus protocols than the official death toll. of COVID-19, according to crematorium and cemetery workers, media and a review of government data.

Daily cases of COVID-19 in India fell from their record highs on Tuesday, but remained above the 200,000 mark for a sixth consecutive day, with cases increasing by 259,170 in the past 24 hours.

Deaths from COVID-19 increased from a record 1,761 to a total of 180,530, according to data from the Department of Health.

Reliable data is at the heart of any government response to the pandemic, without which planning hospital vacations, oxygen and medication becomes difficult, experts say.

Government officials say the inadequacy of death tolls can be caused by several factors, including excessive caution.

A senior state health official said the increase in the number of cremations was due to the cremation of bodies using COVID-19 protocols “even though there is a 0.1 percent chance that the person is positive ”.

“In many cases, patients arrive at the hospital in extremely critical condition and die before being tested and there are cases where patients are brought dead to the hospital, and we don’t know if they are. are positive or not, ”said the official.

People offer prayers before burying deceased coronavirus disease victims at cemetery in New Delhi [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

But Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan, said many parts of India were in “data denial.”

“Everything is so muddy,” she said. “It feels like no one understands the situation very clearly and it’s very boring.”

In Surat, the second largest city in Gujarat, Sailor Kurukshetra’s crematorium and a second crematorium known as Umra have cremated more than 100 bodies a day under COVID-19 protocols over the past week, well over – beyond the city’s official daily toll of around 25, according to interviews with workers.

Prashant Kabrawala, an administrator with Narayan Trust, which operates a third city crematorium called Ashwinikumar, declined to provide the number of bodies received under virus protocols, but said cremations have tripled in recent weeks.

“I have been going to the crematorium regularly since 1987, and I have been involved in its daily operation since 2005, but I have not seen so many corpses come to cremation in all these years”, even during an outbreak of bubonic plague in 1994 and the floods in 2006.

Gujarat government spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.

Last week, Sandesh, a Gujarati newspaper, counted 63 bodies leaving a single COVID-19 hospital to be buried in the state’s largest city, Ahmedabad, on a day when government data revealed 20 coronavirus deaths. .

India isn’t the only country to question its coronavirus statistics. But testimony from workers and a growing body of academic literature suggests that deaths in India are underreported compared to other countries.

Mukherjee’s research on India’s first wave concludes that there were 11 times more infections than reported, according to estimates from studies in other countries. There have also been between two and five times more deaths than reported, well above global averages.

A relative leans against a window of the crematorium where a family member who died of coronavirus disease is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

In Lucknow, the capital of the populous northern state of Uttar Pradesh, data from the largest coronavirus crematorium, Baikunth Dham, shows double the number of bodies arriving on six different days in April than government data on COVID-19 deaths for the whole city.

The figures do not take into account a second COVID-19 crematorium in the city or burials in the Muslim community which makes up a quarter of the city’s population.

Crematorium chief Azad, who goes by only one name, said the number of cremations under COVID-19 protocols had quintupled in recent weeks.

“We are working day and night,” he said. “The incinerators are operating full time, but many people still have to wait with the bodies for the final rites.”

A Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Elsewhere, India Today magazine reported two crematoriums in Bhopal, the capital of the central state of Madhya Pradesh, 187 bodies were cremated following COVID-19 protocols in four days this month, while the official death toll of coronavirus amounted to five.

The Lancet medical journal noted last year that four Indian states accounting for 65% of COVID-19 deaths nationwide had each recorded 100% of their coronavirus deaths.

But less than a quarter of deaths in India are medically certified, especially in rural areas, meaning the true COVID-19 death rate in many other states in India may never be known. .

“Most deaths go unrecorded, so it’s impossible to do a validating calculation,” Mukherjee said.