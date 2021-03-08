Women’s march in Mexico City turns violent, with at least 81 injured

MEXICO CITY – Hundreds of women marched through the seat of government in Mexico on Monday, some carrying their children, others with torches, bats and hammers, prepared for a confrontation which it was hoped would force the country to fight endemic violence against women.

The International Women’s Day protest was fueled by anger against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who supported a politician accused by several women of rape in a country that suffers from one of the worst rates of gender-based violence in the world. Despite a split within the ruling party on the issue, López Obrador backed the politician ahead of the June elections.

As protesters gathered around the National Palace – Mr. Lopez Obrador’s residence and the seat of government – their anger was focused on a metal fence that had been erected to prevent the building from being invaded. Women wearing black hoods shot down parts of the barricade as police fired rounds of flash-bang grenades at the crowd, prompting several small shoves.

At least 62 police officers and 19 civilians were injured Monday evening, according to Mexico City’s security directorate.