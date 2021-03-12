Women will not achieve parity at the top of power for another 130 years, UN predicts

María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés was only the fourth woman in the 76-year history of the United Nations to be elected President of the General Assembly, the main deliberative and decision-making body of the United Nations. She was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador. She is congratulated by outgoing President Miroslav Lajčák (center) and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. September 2018. Credit: UN / Loey Felipe

UNITED NATIONS, March 12 (IPS) – The United Nations says the highest levels of political power remain furthest from gender parity in an increasingly male-dominated power structure around the world.

Women are heads of state or government in only 23 countries (10 women heads of state and 13 women heads of government out of 193 UN member states), while 119 countries have never had a woman in office. the head.

At the current rate, according to a new report by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, parity at the top of power will not be reached for 130 years. (based on UN-Women data calculations, as of November 1, 2020).

But this begs the question: does this also apply to the United Nations, which has never had a woman as Secretary-General, when only four women have been elected to head the Assembly? general – over a period of 76 years.

The available research shows that the education of women and men, their political experience and their age at entry into leadership are similar.

Gender perceptions that executive positions should be filled by men, and not on the basis of credentials, explain the serious under-representation of women at this level., According to the report to be presented ahead of the annual sessions of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), March 15-26.

The CSW, described as the premier global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women, is a functional commission of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Speaking on International Women’s Day on March 8, Guterres highlighted the progress made on gender parity under his administration.

“Overall, we at the United Nations are on a positive trajectory towards gender parity. Two decades after the first deadline set by the General Assembly, we are finally making progress across the United Nations system. We reached the goal of 50-50 gender parity among my senior leaders, two years before my appointment, ”he said.

At the Secretariat, the proportion of women in professional and higher categories rose to over 41% from 37% in 2017 – a steady annual increase. “It shows that our strategy is working.”

In the Secretariat’s field operations, the gender balance is 31 percent female and 69 percent male.

Guterres also said: “We are taking steps to identify qualified candidates to replace many of the 3,000 international employees who will be retiring over the next eight years, the majority of whom are men. This includes measures to develop staff and create internal talent pools. ”

There have only been three women Presidents of the General Assembly or PGA, as they are called. In 1953, Indian Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, pictured at UN Headquarters alongside then Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, was elected 8th and first female president. Credit: UN / Albert Fox

Gender equality is about power. “We live in a male dominated world with a male dominated culture and male dominated power structures. This inevitably affected the institutional culture of the United Nations and diplomacy as a whole, ”he said.

But is this male-dominated power structure reaching the office of the UN Secretary-General?

Ian Richards, former chair of the UN staff coordination committee, told IPS that there have been mixed reactions from UN staff to the Secretary-General’s gender policy, especially when ‘it is about reducing the number of peacekeeping operations.

“However, this year many officials have asked us whether the Secretary-General plans to apply the gender policy to his own post, which until now has been held only by men. We don’t know how to answer it because it’s outside of our mandate, ”said Richards.

“The Secretary-General may wish to address this issue directly,” he added.

Barbara Adams, chair of the board of directors of the Global Policy Forum, told IPS: “It is a relief that the Secretary-General no longer equates gender with gender equality. As we know, overcoming structural or institutional discrimination of all kinds extends to measures going beyond individual appointments. “

Recognition of the importance and impact of power dynamics is welcome, but “taking” power in the current configuration is a bit of a contradiction in terms, she argued.

Perhaps Simone de Beauvoir’s quote would be interesting, said Adams, former associate director of the United Nations Quaker Office in New York (1981-1988).

Considered one of the foremost French existentialist philosophers and writers, Simone de Beauvoir famously remarked: world. It is precisely a question of destroying this notion of power ”.

