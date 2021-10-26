Women under fire in Belarus, activists tortured and exiled – UN expert

“Government efforts to promote certain women’s rights at the political level rarely translate into concrete progress in women’s rights in law and in practice”, noted Anaïs Marin, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus.

“Legislative loopholes have led for decades to inequalities, discrimination and gaps in protection in cases of gender-based violence and abuse.”

Physical and psychological pressure

By presenting him report on the human rights of women and girls in Belarus, including lesbian, bisexual and transgender women, and intersex people, Ms. Marin cited long-standing gender stereotypes in society “reaching the top of the state And stressed that women are generally “discouraged from participating in public life as proactive citizens”.

Millions of Belarusians have taken to the streets to protest against the authoritarian government following the disputed presidential election in August 2020. President Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since July 1994, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The UN expert observed that “some women have been victims of enforced disappearances, torture, ill-treatment and other forms of physical and psychological pressure, including the threat of seizure of their children” by agencies supposed to provide social protection.

“Others were forced into exile for fear of repression and reprisals.”

Removal model

The Special Rapporteur has described a pattern in which the Belarusian government represses civil society, limiting women’s civil and political rights – including their freedom of assembly, association and expression.

In the meantime, some 800 people in Belarus have been imprisoned for political reasons and more than 270 civil society organizations and independent media have been or are being liquidated.

“Media freedoms have been further restricted by legal, administrative and practical obstacles that have undermined the work of independent journalists and bloggers,” she said.

“Academics and human rights defenders have been forced into large-scale exile while perpetrators of serious human rights violations continue to act boldly without fear of being brought to justice for their crime.”

‘Model for women and girls’

The independent expert described how courageous Belarusian women and girls have peacefully defended their human rights, calling them “truly inspiring”.

She said she was serving as a “role model for women and girls around the world who seek to uphold their right to a better life, free from violence and discrimination”.

She called on the Belarusian authorities to view peaceful public activism not as a threat, but as an opportunity to improve the protection of the rights of the entire population.

Ms. Marin and all special rapporteurs are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council examine and report on a specific human rights theme or the situation in a country. Positions are honorary and they are not remunerated for their work.