Women oppose being left behind amid pandemic recovery

ROME (AP) – Advocates for women’s progress on Tuesday launched a political push in Rome to ensure that global pandemic recovery efforts do not leave women further behind, the head of the executive arm of the European Union deploring the scarcity of women in management positions.

Activists are using Italy’s current leadership in the G-20 group to campaign for equal pay, greater involvement in decision-making and the elimination of cultural stereotypes that hinder business. advancement of women.

“At the next G-20 summit in Rome, I might be the only woman in the group” of leaders, European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a forum examining where women are at. the lag and how they can catch up with the men.

Italy is holding a summit of G20 leaders until the end of October. Although Von der Leyen did not give details, she appeared to be referring to the prospect that Angela Merkel would no longer lead the German government after the September elections.

“There could not be a better reminder of the length of the road to gender equality,” said von der Leyen, speaking via video message at the opening of the three-day forum.

The G-20 represents about two-thirds of the world’s population.

The European Union is offering member states hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic billions of euros in stimulus funds, but with conditions. One of the conditions is that economic stimulus plans encourage more women to participate in the labor market.

Italy has chronically one of the lowest percentages of women in the workplace among other EU countries. Prime Minister Mario Draghi has pledged that the stimulus packages will help boost female employment. He said the opposite, the country’s growth will be less robust.

For decades, Italian women have complained about the shortage of affordable child care as well as the reluctance of men to participate in household chores and raise their children, citing both of these factors as discouraging them from taking up and staying in employment.

Draghi’s Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, acknowledged the risk that pandemic stimulus funds end up helping men more than women, especially as many jobs are in the traditionally male-dominated construction sector.

There is a risk that stimulus fund plans will be “more geared towards male employment,” Giovannini said on state television. He suggested that countries receiving stimulus funds might need to take “corrective action” in the way they spend the money to ensure that does not happen.

Von der Leyen said that “women need the right support” if the European Union is to achieve its goal of reducing the employment gap between men and women by 50% over the decade.

She called for parental benefits, maternity and paternity leave and more and better care for children and the elderly. “These policies require a cultural change, but also adequate resources,” she said.

Italian Senate President Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati noted that in almost all G-20 countries women are paid less than men for the same work.