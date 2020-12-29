Women need support and understanding after miscarriage

Miscarriage is the most common reason for losing a baby during pregnancy. This happens up to 15% of women who knew they were pregnant. Credit: UNSPLASH / Claudia Wolff.

ABUJA, December 29 (IPS) – Recently, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wrote a room sharing her miscarriage. I knew, hugging my firstborn, that I was losing my second, she wrote. She is one of a growing list of celebrities who have publicly shared their experiences of miscarriages.

Model Chrissy Teigen also recently sharing the pain she and her husband, singer John Legend, felt over the miscarriage of her third pregnancy. While celebrities may make news to share their personal grief, they aren’t the only ones to experience it.

Miscarriage is the most common reason for losing a baby during pregnancy. This happens up to 15% of women who knew they were pregnant. According to the World Health Organization, a baby who dies before 28 weeks of pregnancy is called a miscarriage, and babies who die at or after 28 weeks are stillbirths. Most miscarriages are due to chromosomal anomalies. the risk miscarriages increase with age.

However, regardless of when it occurs, or the age of the pregnant woman, miscarriage places enormous mental stress on women and their families.

When I tweeted about Markle’s play, Martha Ngodoo, based in Abuja replied to my tweet – “This is something that is never asked or told to many women who have experienced loss. Reading his, I remember mine. We are all learning to live with it. If I ever write a book, I will write it for myself“.

After reading Ngodoo’s tweet, I was compelled to reach out and hear his story. She said she suffered both miscarriage and stillbirth. She is now 40 years old, mother of three children.

Her first experience was a stillbirth that occurred 16 years ago during her first pregnancy when she was 24. This was a case of poorly managed preeclampsia (hypertension during pregnancy). She went into labor and was rushed to hospital. She was in labor for 72 hours. The medical team attempted to induce labor with oxytocin, but were unsuccessful. Her dead baby was eventually removed by hand in an assisted delivery.

Her second experience was a miscarriage which occurred five years later. She was then 29 years old and the miscarriage occurred in her twenty-second week of pregnancy. She had a fever during this pregnancy. One night, she woke up with the urge to urinate. When she tried, her baby came out in pieces. She was then rushed to hospital and the baby was completely expelled. It was a horrible experience, she says.

Both experiences made Ngodoo wonder what she had done to deserve such pain, twice. Even though her husband was very supportive, she feared giving him babies who died from her pregnancy. Some cultural beliefs made this more difficult. Her husband suggested that they move into her parents’ house so that she could get some extra support. However, this turned out to be very unnecessary. For example, her stepfather wanted her to continue her life as if nothing had happened after the stillbirth.

Ngodoo is stronger now and after many years and three successful pregnancies she is able to talk about her experiences without feeling sad. When I asked her what she recommended for helping women cope with the pain of miscarriages and stillbirths, she shared three suggestions.

First, don’t tell a woman she’s “okay” when she loses a pregnancy and rejects what she’s been through. Women undergo physical and psychological changes during pregnancy. They develop deep attachments to their unborn babies and losing one is painful. It is normal for a woman who has lost a pregnancy to not feel well.

Fourteen years later, Ngodoo is still wondering what her daughter would be like if the pregnancy didn’t end in a stillbirth. She still does not know where her daughter was buried. These are thoughts that still plague her mind, even though she is not as devastated as she once was. She has learned that talking about such experiences allows victims to breathe out and then begin the healing process.

Second, women who lose their pregnancies need mental health support. Ngodoo wants more women to receive the kind of mental health support that allows them to talk about their experiences. One way to do this is to train counselors to lead support groups for victims.

These support groups can be found in communities, health facilities, or integrated into professional associations. There are lessons from UK based Miscarriage Association. The association has a network of support volunteers who have themselves lived through the experience of pregnancy loss and can offer real understanding and attentive listening. This is done physically or virtually, via Zoom meetings.

Third, the families of miscarriage victims should be safe havens, especially when others may not even be aware of the pregnancy, let alone the loss. Unfortunately, this is not always the case.

Ngodoo lived with his in-laws (in the family home) after his marriage. She thinks her in-laws should have understood her loss better and not try to get her back to normal activities immediately. She wishes the visitors to the house hadn’t told her that she should get on with her life because she’s not the first woman to lose a pregnancy.

Ngodoo is now the mother of a daughter and two sons. Her daughter is 7 years old and her sons are 13 and 10 years old respectively. She describes her two sons as rainbow babies – born immediately after a miscarriage. They are the sun we are blessed with after a loss, she said.

With support, women can begin to heal after a miscarriage. When women feel strong enough to share their stories of miscarriage, it inspires others. The Duchess of Sussex inspires women by sharing her story. This should be the norm.

Dr. Ifeanyi McWilliams Nsofor graduated from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. He is Senior New Voices Fellow at the Aspen Institute and Senior Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity at George Washington University. Ifeanyi is the Director of Policy and Advocacy at Nigeria Health Watch.