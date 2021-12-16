Women leaders discuss how to end the ‘invisible emergency’ of gender-based violence

Senior officials, including Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and heads of key United Nations agencies, discussed ways to end this “invisible emergency” at a roundtable held from United Nations headquarters in New York.

The frank and open conversation was hosted by the Spotlight Initiative, a joint United Nations and European Union (EU) program to end violence against women and girls.

“Clear and present danger”

In a video opening the discussion, the deputy UN chief described gender-based violence as a “clear and present danger” to millions of women and girls around the world.

Moderator Melissa Fleming, Head of the United Nations Department of Global Communications (DGC), asked her about the impact of the targeted women, including on the achievement of the objectives Sustainable Development Goals (ODD).

“Basically what it does is put all the SDGs at risk”, Ms. Mohammed said. “Because without 50% of humanity being covered by this – whether it is about ending poverty, accessing education or decent work – all of this is in danger. ”

Not so invisible

Gender-based violence permeates all aspects of life, whether public or private, said Reem Alsalem, an independent United Nations human rights expert. It also begins early, in childhood, representing a “continuum” of violence.

“This is why I also wonder if we are really talking about an invisible emergency in the sense that it is clearly visible for those who want to see it,Said Ms Alsalem, who is the United Nations special rapporteur on violence against women.

“It’s a bit like the climate crisis. The proof is there. We can see it, we can see the consequences.

The discussion served as a coda for the 16 days of activism against violence against women, an annual global campaign that runs from November 25 to December 10, Human Rights Day.

COVID-19[feminine a considérablement augmenté le nombre de violences sexistes dans le monde, bien que les statistiques soient sous-déclarées, selon Natalia Kanem, directrice exécutive du Fonds des Nations Unies pour la population (UNFPA).

L’utilisation croissante de la technologie pendant la pandémie a également créé une “zone de danger” en ligne pour les femmes et les filles, a-t-elle déclaré, où elles ont été traquées et harcelées.

Peur de parler

Cette question a également été soulevée par Henrietta Fore, directrice exécutive du Fonds des Nations Unies pour l’enfance (UNICEF), qui a parlé des risques auxquels les jeunes filles et les adolescentes sont confrontées en ligne, tels que le toilettage et le sextage, qui peuvent nuire à leur santé mentale.

L’ONU a décrit la flambée de violence sexiste qui a accompagné la propagation du COVID-19 comme une “pandémie fantôme”. Mais même avec l’augmentation des incidents, les femmes ont hésité à parler des abus qu’elles ont subis.

UNE ONU Femmes Une enquête menée auprès de 16 000 femmes dans 13 pays a révélé que si une sur deux a déclaré qu’elle, ou une femme qu’elle connaît, avait été victime d’une forme de violence depuis le début de la pandémie, seule une sur 10 a signalé l’affaire à la police.

Deux fois victimisé

En outre, les données de l’Office des Nations Unies contre la drogue et le crime (ONUDC) a révélé que l’année dernière, 47 000 femmes et filles ont été tuées par des partenaires intimes ou des membres de leur famille.

Pour Sima Bahous, la nouvelle Directrice exécutive d’ONU Femmes, le faible niveau de confiance des femmes dans les institutions censées les protéger était une préoccupation. Elle craignait que les femmes ne soient victimisées deux fois.

« D’abord, ils subissent la violence. Ils font alors l’expérience du manque de services de soutien et de justice qu’ils recherchent. Et, à plusieurs reprises, ils constatent que même lorsqu’ils sont signalés, et même lorsqu’ils y ont accès, les auteurs sont très rarement traduits en justice », elle a dit.

UN Women Tanzania / Deepika Nath Schoolgirls in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania organize a march against gender-based violence.

End the “conspiracy of silence”

The UN and its partners continue to work to dismantle what some participants called the ‘conspiracy of silence’ surrounding violence against women and girls, and to ensure that they can make their voices heard. .

Thanks to the Spotlight Initiative, some 650,000 women and girls have been able to access services despite the ongoing pandemic.

Ms. Fore also highlighted examples of UNICEF activities in countries such as Mexico, where the agency has negotiated a partnership with the government and the hospitality sector to provide safe hotel shelters for surviving women and their families. children, which is essential during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, Ecuador and Lebanon, UNICEF has created safe virtual spaces to improve access to services and information for women and girls, especially those who are disabled or face challenges. other forms of marginalization.

“Could these initiatives and many others be extended to the world? Yes,” Was Ms. Fore’s response, adding that the Spotlight Initiative has served as a good collaborative space for UN agencies.

Ms. Mohammed stressed the importance of using United Nations human rights mechanisms, such as periodic country reviews, as a tool for action.

She added that not only survivors need to be supported, but also those who speak out for them, or speak out against gender-based violence, including men, boys and national leaders.

“There are presidents who talk about it, very great leaders. We do not want it to be a unique event because it is the 16 days of orange ”, she said. “Presidents need to talk about it every day. ”

Ghada Waly, head of UNODC, highlighted another positive development that has emerged from the pandemic. Governments now realize they need to invest in digitization and online platforms, or “e-platforms”, including for justice. She also highlighted other areas for improvement.

“We know that women are safer when you have more policewomen, when you have more female judges, when you have equitable and gender representation in those who make decisions and receive the call for help. ”