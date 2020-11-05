Women in war-torn Afghanistan fight for their rights

A family crosses a dusty street in Herat, Afghanistan. Credit: MANUA / Fraidoon Poya

KABUL, Afghanistan, November 5 (IPS) – Bullets, bombs, tyranny and torture. Children crying for food, civilians struggling to survive, women unable to leave their homes freely. When we are not besieged by bombs and landmines, ordinary Afghans suffer from hunger, natural hazards and poverty.

Every day is a war and every day people are losing their lives. This is Afghanistan today – and a reality that too many people in the world can relate to.

The conflict in Afghanistan has particularly affected women and girls. More than half of the population lives below the poverty line, which has hit women the hardest. 70% of Afghan women are illiterate, 87% of Afghan women have experienced at least one form of gender-based violence, 35% of girls are forced into marriage before the age of 18, and women and girls are less likely to ” have access to quality health services and treatment, especially in rural areas.

Women and children make up the majority of the four million internally displaced people. All of these problems have only worsened with the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, our civil society is threatened, harassed and attacked and no measures exist for their protection. In mid-September, the US Embassy in Kabul reported an increased risk to women, including human rights activists and women in government.

Despite these challenges, my people have also worked tirelessly to change this country for the better. Today many of our daughters can go to school without fear. We have heroes like Shamsia, the daughter of a coal miner, who came first in the entrance exam to the National University of Afghanistan.

We have a free media and a constitution that protects the rights of women and ethnic and religious minorities. Women are no longer publicly slaughtered or stoned in stadiums in Kabul, imprisoned in their homes, or forced to wear burqas or shoes that no longer make noise, as they were 20 years ago.

Today, Afghan women are gaining respect and recognition as they begin to flourish in all walks of life, as doctors, taxi drivers and filmmakers. Women in Afghanistan are also ministers, women who under the Taliban were deprived of the most basic rights to education, employment and freedom of movement. Today, they are able to influence policy and shape the future of our nation.

Much of this change is solely due to the role women have played in defending their rights over the past two decades. The increasing participation of women in public and political life has changed harmful social norms and expectations regarding our role in Afghanistan. Afghan society today is ready to see women lead this country into the future.

Despite the tremendous progress we have made, we know that our hard-earned gains can be ripped off without warning. Bitter memories of the Taliban regime haunt us daily. These experiences are still a reality for many women and girls living in areas controlled by the Taliban, where few girls are allowed to attend school after puberty, access to information is limited, and freedom to do so. expression is severely restricted.

After long delays in intra-Afghan talks, the official start in September is indeed an important step. The presence of four women in the government’s negotiating team is a positive development, but it is not enough. Afghanistan’s record on women’s inclusion is dismal – between 2005 and 2020, women were excluded from nearly 80% of meetings and negotiations of the peace process.

Given the Taliban’s deep-rooted resistance to the formal inclusion of women in past processes and the recent attack on one of the women on the government’s negotiating team, we are deeply concerned that the rights women will be used as a bargaining chip between the Taliban and the Afghan government. It would violate our fundamental rights and ignore our important contributions to the future of this country.

Peace cannot come at the expense of women’s rights. Everything we have achieved depends on the balance of the ongoing negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

We urge the international community, including global and regional institutions, UN member states and donor countries, to exercise your responsibility to ensure that none of the parties involved, including the Taliban, restrict rights human rights, civil liberties or the citizenship of women in any way.

Political pressure from the international community can be used effectively to promote the protection of women’s rights and our formal and direct participation in talks and subsequent state-building processes. The widespread and meaningful participation of women in the peace process is essential both for peace and for the plight of Afghan women.

At the United Nations Security Council this week, on behalf of the NGO Working Group on Women, Peace and Security, I made specific requests – for leaders to use their influence in this key decision-making space to highlight and complement the work of women leaders. on the front lines around the world.

We called on them to demand an immediate ceasefire, to insist on women’s rights and participation in inclusive peace talks, to keep women’s rights defenders safe – and more .

20 years of Security Council commitments and resolutions have not significantly changed the reality of women in Afghanistan – or Yemen, Syria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan – in fact, in all of the countries listed in the the agenda of the Security Council.

Even the modest gains of the past 20 years are at risk. We observe that the rights, health, equality and inclusion of women are dangerously threatened. We must hold the line – and our leaders must do the same.

Last week, civil society and women’s rights activists were able to avoid an unnecessary and potentially dangerous Security Council resolution led by Russia. Women leaders and our allies are closely monitoring how leaders act in these times to see what support we can expect in the face of the challenges of equality and inclusion in our own countries.

We have once again been forced to hope that those in positions of power will wield it for good and demonstrate that they are in tune with the women who have gained the power to lead and lobby for peace in their communities. Our rights are not yet to be debated, but we were relieved to see our community and the majority of Security Council member states hold the line against the erosion of women’s rights, inclusion and equality.

Although women have long suffered from war, violence and exclusion, we are not victims – we have fought for decades for our rights, and we will not stand idly by and see our achievements be rejected. It is also the responsibility of the international community to stand alongside the women of Afghanistan and around the world as we claim our place at the table and a secure, equal and just future.

