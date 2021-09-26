Women enslaved by ISIS say they did not consent to film about them

In a critically-acclaimed documentary on ISIS’s rescue of sexually enslaved women and girls, scenes filled with tension take place in a Syrian detention camp and later in a safe house where victims face harsh treatment. distressing choices.

The film, “Sabaya, from Sweden, won the prestigious Sundance Film Festival Award for the best director of a foreign documentary this year and opened the Human Rights Film Festival last week in Berlin. Critics gave it rave reviews; its actual scenes of car chases and rescue attempts are as dramatic as any fictional thriller.

But the film upset some of the people it was meant to celebrate: women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who have been sexually enslaved by the Islamic State terrorist group for years and who are the main subjects. They and their advocates say it violated the rights of women, who had previously been denied virtually any control over their lives, to decide whether or not they want to use images.

Three of the Yazidi women in the documentary told the New York Times that they did not understand what the film’s director, Hogir Hirori, was planning to do with the footage or that they had been told the film would not be accessible in Iraq. or in Syria. A fourth said she knew he was making a movie, but told him she didn’t want to be there. A Kurdish-Swedish doctor who assisted Yazidi women also made it clear that she did not want to appear in the documentary.