Women at the head of the Somali health system

NEW DELHI, India, May 17 (IPS) – Somalia is one of the most complex regions in the world, with threats and political instability, extreme weather conditions, movements of internally displaced people ( PDI), decades of conflict, poverty-related deprivation, poor health and communicable diseases that kill people. There is a constant risk of gender-based violence which makes women, children and members of minority groups particularly vulnerable, and even more so during displacement or in search of work. Three decades of civil war and instability have weakened Somalia’s health system and contributed to its lowest health indicators in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has added new strain on its extremely fragile infrastructure, presenting unexpected challenges and dilemmas.

This Oxfam report states that “the multitude of crises and inflation rates have left the majority of families food insecure and without income, interrupted education and health services, and exacerbated existing vulnerabilities and the incidence of violence. . The needs far exceed the resources and capacities currently available. ”

One of the leading doctors in healthcare and currently involved in the fight against COVID-19 in Somalia is Dr Deqo Aden Mohamed, obstetrician-gynecologist, founder of “ The Hagarla Institute ” and co-founder of “ The Somali Cancer Society ”.

Dr Deqo works full-time in the field in Somalia, leads several projects on maternal health and the National COVID-19 Call Center, and is part of the Somali National Working Group for COVID-19, 2020. In an interview given to me, Dr Deqo said, “The pandemic has been comprehensive, we created a national call center last year, which has helped to reduce the effect of COVID-19 to some extent. . We have a very young population in Somalia who are all under 40 and have been able to recover from COVID-19 with very mild symptoms. A few elderly people with co-morbidities needed beds, but we weren’t ready when COVID-19 hit last year. We barely had 19 beds and didn’t even have fans.

“The good thing in Somalia is that because we have been through several famines and natural disasters, people or the government or non-profit / international organizations, are placed in their mechanisms, where they are able to react quickly in the situations. emergency. They were able to open a hospital very quickly last year, which just wasn’t enough. Said Dr Deqo.

Last year, among many others, Somalia also lost one of its intrepid and most compassionate humanitarians whose life’s work gave hope to tens of thousands in his native Somalia, while inspiring countless others around the world. Also known as “Mama Hawa” and “Mother Teresa of Somalia”, Dr Hawa Abdi, gave refuge to 90,000 displaced Somali is in a refugee camp near Adbi Hospital, which has been nicknamed Hawa Village. It is estimated that two million people were served by its foundation over a 35-year period. It was in these camps that Dr Deqo grew up feeding the refugees his mother hosted and shaping her destiny to become a doctor herself.

“My mother, (Dr Abdi) started the Hawa Abdi Foundation, it was started with the aim of helping mothers to access maternal care. But once the civil war started, it shifted from rural health care to an organization that did it all. It was very inspiring to watch her, the way she stood up as a woman, the way she negotiated with the elderly, the way she taught that your femininity shouldn’t hold you back, because in a society as a woman, you are undermined. She was a strong woman, ”added Dr Deqo.

What started as a one-room clinic changed the course of healthcare in Somalia and helped reduce poverty and suffering in the country. However, the health care system in Somalia remains one of the weakest, most resource-poor and unequally distributed countries in the world and in the absence of functioning public facilities, the country’s health system has been “vertically privatized. ”

While private health services and pharmaceutical sectors remain largely unregulated, they are the backbone of health care in the country. Most funding for the health sector comes from international donors and isOut of budget“.

“The government only runs three hospitals here, so imagine in Mogadishu we have 4 million people and only three hospitals. The second wave of COVID-19 was much more difficult than last year. What we lost in a year, we lost in a month in 2021, ”explains Dr Deqo.

Currently, the country is grappling with the triple threat of drought, COVID-19 and insecurity in Mogadishu, which is causing serious humanitarian needs in Somalia. Somalia has already seen a 48% increase in deaths from COVID-19, doubling the number of cases from 6,687 to 13,812 cases in just 59 days. the recent conflict in Mogadishu, added to the difficulties of delivering humanitarian services in several regions of the country. In one declaration published by International Rescue Committee, (IRC) Richard Crothers, National Director of IRC Somalia, said: “More than 80% of the country suffers from drought, livestock and crops are dying as the frequency of climatic hazards increases. We have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths over the past month, with many cases going neither detected nor tested. In a country already suffering from severe humanitarian crises, with nearly 6 million people in need, drought will lead to even more displacement and food insecurity. Now more than ever, we need increased support and funding to meet growing humanitarian needs. ”

In this report, co-authored by Dr Deqo, lack of access to testing services and important information about COVID-19 could put millions of displaced people in Somali settlement camps at risk.

“Three million internally displaced persons (IDPs) live in more than 2,000 settlement camps in Somalia. Large-scale camps are a powder keg for possible outbreaks of infectious diseases. Overcrowded conditions limit opportunities for physical distancing, and camps often lack reliable access to basic amenities such as running water, soap and medical care. The humanitarian crisis is already acute in Somalia, ”the report says.

“The government wants to help, they communicate every day, but the capacity is very limited, they have no funding, the government health care funding allocation is very limited, basically they cannot manage their own hospital, so that’s the situation.

“… If we have people in place – the ones with the right skills, the right knowledge and the right morale, then everything will be fine. Right now, as a doctor, I am putting my energy and resources into building the best people. The country has been a brain drain, it has lost two generations because of the civil war and I think that is what we are missing. I cannot solve all the problems on the ground, but I think we have the best opportunities in Somalia right now, and if we can learn from these mistakes we can have a good health system in the country, ”says Dr. Deqo.

Somalia is one of the first African countries receive COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through the COVAX facility. According to UNICEF, 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Somalia, but health officials say less than half of the doses were used. One of the main reasons according to this report is “warning from Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab in Somalia that people are being used as ‘guinea pigs’ for AstraZeneca, large sections of Africans are avoiding vaccines.”

Despite the mechanisms in place to respond quickly, as previously mentioned by Dr Deqo, the larger challenge facing Somalia is the combination of a weak health system, a raging political and humanitarian crisis and, in turn, more than that, the reluctance to vaccinate must be a priority for the Somali government to overcome. Otherwise, COVID-19 will remain not only a regional threat, but possibly a global one, given the aggressive and uncontrollable mutation of the virus, which Somalia cannot afford to risk.

The author is a New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker. She hosts a weekly online show called Sania Farooqui’s show where Muslim women from all over the world are invited to share their views.

