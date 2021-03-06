Women are the future of COVID-19 recovery in Africa

Peanut farm in Torit, South Sudan. Credit: Isaiah Esipisu / IPS.

NAIROBI, March 6 (IPS) – The COVID-19 pandemic is arguably one of the biggest disruptors of modern life as we know it. The economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic is devastating; millions of people have lost their lives, tens of millions are at risk of falling into extreme poverty, and nearly half of the world’s workforce is at risk of losing their livelihoods. Africa is facing its first economic recession in 25 years due to the impact of the pandemic.

In a continent where agriculture accounts for 23% of GDP and around 40% of the workforce is engaged in the sector, agriculture has not been spared from the worst impacts of the pandemic.

Border closures, trade restrictions and containment measures have prevented farmers from accessing inputs such as seeds and fertilizers, markets and farm workers from harvesting crops, disrupting national food supply chains and international and reducing access to healthy, safe and diverse food.

Through it all, about 50% of the world’s population has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, women.

The pandemic has exacerbated the structural economic, social and technological inequalities that women face as they struggle to assume their multiple roles in society. These inequalities undermine the ability of women to respond to and recover from the disruptions resulting from the pandemic. Women are a key pillar of Africa’s food and agricultural systems.

They constitute 50% of the agricultural workforce and own a third of the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that produce, process and market agricultural products and services. The pandemic has not only affected their livelihoods and agribusinesses, but has also increased the workload of women, threatened the well-being of their families and increased cases of gender-based violence.

As we commemorate International Women’s Day this year, we are keenly aware that, as the talk now shifts to rebuilding for the better, we must ensure that women are at the center of recovery efforts in the short and long term to create a more equal and resilient society. .

During my career as an agricultural economist and development specialist, I have seen the change that can be achieved when women are given the support they need during times like these. A growing body of evidence demonstrates the power of interventions designed and targeted at women in agriculture that can help protect their lives and livelihoods in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

African governments must design and support such interventions. This means providing continuous access routes to inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, mechanization and advisory services. It also means that women have access to the knowledge and skills to get the most out of their work.

As economies open up after months of lockdowns and restrictions on movement, access to finance, grants for those who have closed due to a pandemic, and flexible loans for those who have continued, albeit in ways modest, is the key to recovery. Access to high-value markets is an important factor, not only for recovery, but also for higher incomes that help build financial resilience in women’s agribusiness.

During the pandemic, digital services have provided a crucial lifeline for businesses. Women entrepreneurs used social media to market their products while accessing information on production, weather and agronomic advice, finance and market access. Deploying digital capacity building at scale and increasing the participation of women entrepreneurs in the digital economy through digital finance, digital marketing and digital commerce is essential as we rebuild economies.

Initiatives such as VALUE4HER, a platform whose aim is to increase income and employment opportunities for women by connecting women-led agribusiness companies with competitive regional and global markets with high added value, and by improving the technical and managerial skills of women entrepreneurs, with training in market dynamics. the growth of women-owned agribusinesses.

Currently hosting more than 750 users from 36 countries across the continent, the platform provides real-time access to relevant knowledge, market information, buyers, financiers, business development services, support technical, capacity and social networks.

These services hosted under one roof provide a conducive ecosystem for women-owned agribusiness businesses to access the tools they need to become profitable businesses.

It is also essential to provide tailor-made training and capacity building for women to respond, recover and build resilience. With low literacy levels and limited networks, women’s access to relevant information and support mechanisms is restricted.

Programs such as the African Resilience Investments for Women Executives (ARISE) series, which AGRA is launching today to celebrate International Women’s Day, aim to empower women-owned and run SMEs. women with the practical tools and management skills needed to recover. of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around the world, it has been inspiring to see past investments in empowering women-led agribusiness start to bear fruit – and that the measures have enabled women farmers to help fight COVID. -19. This could also be the case for Africa. Investing in women makes good business sense; it leads to increased income for women and improves the well-being of their families, which means better lives for families, communities and society as a whole.

Sabdiyo dido is the Gender and Inclusion Officer at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)