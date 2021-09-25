Witnesses accuse Tigray fighters of Kobo killings

A man said he counted 55 dead bodies as he escaped his northern Ethiopian town, stepping over bodies strewn in the streets. Another claimed he was arrested along with around 20 men who were shot dead in front of him. Still others claimed that Tigray forces went door to door to kill men and teenagers.

The allegations by Kobo City are the latest against Tigray forces as they pass through the neighboring Amhara region, in what they call an attempt to pressure the Ethiopian government to end an 10 month war and lift a deadly blockade on their own home. Amhara and Tigrayan civilians have joined the fight, and calls by the United States and others for peace have had little effect as war spreads through one of Africa’s most powerful countries.

Kobo’s accounts are the most comprehensive yet of one of Amhara’s deadliest murders known during the war. Estimates of deaths there range from tens to hundreds; it is not known how many were killed in total or how many were combatants as opposed to civilians, a line which is becoming increasingly blurred.

The Associated Press news agency spoke with more than a dozen witnesses who were in Kobo during the killings, as well as others who have family there. They said the fighting started on September 9 as a battle but quickly turned against civilians. Initially, the Tigray forces who had taken control of the area in July fought farmers with guns. But after Tigray forces briefly lost and regained control of the town, they went door to door in retaliation, witnesses said.

“We did our best, whether we died or killed, but what is heartbreaking is the slaughter of innocent civilians,” said injured resident, Kassahun, who was armed. Like others who spoke to the PA after his flight, he only gave his first name to protect family members still in town.

His story was taken up by a health worker who provided first aid to several injured. The health worker said Tigray forces withdrew from Kobo on the afternoon of September 9 and returned several hours later, once local militia units ran out of ammunition and fell back. are withdrawn.

“Then the murder started,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

The combat zone is down in communication, complicating account verification efforts. Calls to the local administrator went unanswered. Ethiopia’s state-appointed Human Rights Commission said this week it received “disturbing reports” of “deliberate attacks on civilians in Kobo town and surrounding rural towns by TPLF fighters “.

The acronym stands for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray, which dominated Ethiopia’s repressive national government for 27 years but was sidelined by current Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. What started as a political dispute escalated into war in November in the Tigray region, killing thousands.

Senait Ambaw, left, who said his house was destroyed by artillery, walks along a path near the village of Chenna Teklehaymanot in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia [File: AP]

While atrocities were reported from everywhere, the worst massacres told by witnesses were committed against civilians in Tigray, as well as gang rapes and deliberate starvation. They were blamed on the Ethiopian government, Amhara fighters and Eritrean soldiers.

However, since Tigray forces in June recaptured much of their region and entered Amhara, accusations have been mounting against them as well. Amhara civilians from several communities have claimed that Tigray fighters are killing them in retaliation as the war grows bigger and more complex.

Most allegations cannot be verified immediately, given the lack of access. But in September, the PA reached the scene of a suspected massacre in Chenna Teklehaymanot, where at least dozens of Amhara were reportedly killed, both combatants and civilians. The PA saw bodies strewn on the muddy ground, some dressed in combatant uniforms and others in civilian clothes, and residents claimed at least 59 people were buried in a nearby cemetery.

Tigray forces denied targeting civilians. Tigray Forces spokesman Getachew Reda told the PA that Kobo’s accounts “are just a figment of someone’s imagination. There was no such thing as our forces entering every house and targeting civilians. He blamed the locals [fighters], “irregular units”, and said that “people who were hiding their weapons” joined them.

“They fought and our forces had to retaliate,” Getachew said. Asked about calls for peace, he said that “this case of cessation of hostilities must be taken seriously, but it takes two to dance”, referring to the Ethiopian government.

As in Tigray, civilians are caught in the middle.

One resident, Mengesha, said he counted 55 dead bodies in the town. It was not clear whether they were combatants or unarmed civilians. “I escaped by stepping over the corpses,” he said. Like other witnesses, he fled to the town of Dessie, 165 km (103 miles) to the south.

Birhanu, a farmer, said he and his friend were walking home on September 9 when they were arrested along with around 20 other men.

“They were shot in front of us,” he said. “The fighters took us to their camp and made us line up, then chose who would be shot. I managed to escape with my friend.

He said Tigray fighters shot them as they fled, cutting off two fingers of his right hand.

Another resident, Molla, said he bandaged his wounds with grass and walked for days to get to safety.

“[The Tigray forces] were killing people indiscriminately, especially men, ”he said. “They dragged them outside and killed them while their mothers were crying. They killed my uncle and his son-in-law on his doorstep.

A third resident, Ayene, said she watched fighters through a window take her three brothers out of their neighboring house and shoot them in the street at close range, along with four others.

“Then the fighters called me outside to shoot me, but luckily a woman intervened and I was saved,” he said. “There were so many bodies, I lost my mind.”

Before fleeing, Kobo residents said they spent days collecting bodies. A salesman, Tesfaye, said he locked himself inside his house and then counted 50 bodies after the shooting stopped.

“I saw a lot of my friends who had died on the streets,” he said. “I was just crying, then I went to bury them.”

Villagers carry firewood on a path near the village of Chenna Teklehaymanot [File: AP]