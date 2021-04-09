Without access to vaccines, COVID will continue to increase inequalities everywhere

“Without access to vaccines, the gap will widen further,” the multi-faceted UN agency warned, calling for “strong partnership and cooperation at national, regional and global levels.”

Debt inequality

President of the World Bank David R. Malpass, pointed out that inequalities run deep, encompassing not only vaccinations, but also median income, interest rate differentials, bankruptcy proceedings and access to credit – which put all the poorest countries in a difficult position. disadvantageous situation.

Fully recognizing “the debt problem of the poorest countries”, he updated the event on his recent meeting with the major industrialized countries of the G20, saying they welcomed the acceleration of the International Association. of development (IDA) 20, which he said is important because “it is the World Bank’s very effective platform for providing concessional aid and grants to the poorest countries”.

Pandemic recovery

Responding to COVID, Malpass said the World Bank was making “progress on debt transparency, although debt guarantees remain an issue.”

He presented the plan, country by country, to help the developing world be more resilient in the coming year, including reducing poverty, tackling climate impacts and strengthening systems. education and health.

“We are trying to achieve scalable and transformative change for people who live in the poorest countries,” he said.

Preparing for crises

The Chief Operating Officer of the World Bank, Axel van Trotsenburg, said the pandemic had triggered a “huge reversal of progress” on entire societies and stressed the need to focus on crisis preparedness.

He advised against taking a “narrow view” of health only, but viewing the whole agenda as “best summarized with the SDGs” on 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“We must maintain solidarity, not only in the health field, but across the spectrum of development,” said Van Trotsenburg, stressing that “it is only together” that we will survive and prosper.

Funding framework needed

Head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said developing countries that export commodities have faced falling prices and tourism has collapsed during the pandemic.

She stressed that the world needs a financing framework to deal with emergency preparedness and response and that supply chains must remain open to better protect economic systems.

Women “ torn in every way ”

Henrietta H. Fore, head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), shed light on the plight of women and children during the pandemic.

Noting that women are often the primary caregivers, both as health workers and in the home, she said “they are really torn in every way” and expressed fear that their participation in paid work or “in decline”.

“We are very concerned about all the services that women and children generally have access to in their normal lives,” she added, explaining that they are either inaccessible or often completely unavailable.

The UNICEF chief shared startling statistics, including that 140 million families are at risk of falling below the poverty line; 168 million children have been out of school for more than nine months; and one in three students does not have access to distance learning.

And while it is essential that children continue to benefit from these services, they are not always available, she said.

“So it is often the cleaning lady who becomes not only a parent but a teacher, and then it is very difficult for her not to be at home” to have a job, she added.

Balancing crises

Another concern, Ms. Fore said, is that many children may not return to school, especially girls, because once they stop attending school their parents may view them as caregivers and consider marriage to ensure their safety.

“This means that for two boys returning to a classroom, maybe only one girl will do it,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the lack of services has “a huge impact on women and children and we cannot trade one crisis, the pandemic, for another crisis in which we are losing women and girls, and our children. world”.

And Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), highlighted the lack of political will and weak global solidarity as obstacles to equitable distribution of vaccines to low-income countries.