Without a big boost soon, many African countries could miss a WHO vaccination target, according to the agency.

Only seven African countries, mostly small, are expected to meet the World Health Organization’s target that every country in the world will be able to immunize 10% of its population against the coronavirus by September. This is a dire prospect for a continent where vaccine supplies are rapidly depleting, and governments fight resurgence of infections.

The world health body said Thursday that vaccination coverage remained at around 2% continent-wide – and around 1% in sub-Saharan Africa – even as some wealthy countries around the world administered vaccines to the majority of their population. To meet the 10 percent target for each country on the continent, Africa would need an additional 225 million doses, said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa. In total, nine out of ten African countries will miss this global immunization target, the agency said.

The seven countries are Seychelles, Morocco, Mauritius, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe and Zimbabwe. Six other countries: Tunisia; Ghana; Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland; Lesotho; Rwanda; and Kenya – could meet the target if they receive sufficient supplies to keep up with their current vaccination rate, the WHO said.

“It will really require a massive effort,” admitted Dr Moeti, saying that “without a significant increase” in the availability of vaccines, “many African lives are at stake.”