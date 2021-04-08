With US asylum system closed to many, some find refuge in Mexico

MEXICO – A record number of asylum seekers seek refuge in Mexico – some after arriving at the southwestern border of the United States in the hope of finding refuge under President Biden, but knocking a closed door.

In March, the Mexican government received asylum claims from more than 9,000 people, the highest monthly tally on record, officials said. And they predicted that the growing demand, evident over the past month, would continue, reaching perhaps a total of 90,000 asylum claims by the end of the year, which would also be a record high.

The surge in asylum claims in Mexico partly reflects turmoil at the U.S. border, where the Biden administration struggles to cope with a flare-up in illegal migration and has prevented many asylum seekers from presenting their cases to immigration officials.

Mexico has also become an increasingly attractive destination for refugees, who have generally found asylum easier to obtain in Mexico than in the United States. Some were also drawn to the opportunity to reunite with family and friends, as well as the job opportunities and a degree of security they lacked at home.