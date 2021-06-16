With Twitter, Europe’s “Marshal Twito” attacks the media
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia – In Moscow for a conference, the editor of the Slovenian magazine followed a path well traveled by foreign visitors. In a flea market filled with kitschy souvenirs, he was photographed wearing a Soviet military hat decorated with a red star.
Eight years later, that image has become a weapon – part of a conspiracy theory pushed by the right-wing Slovenian government, which defames criticism in the media as left-wing traitors bent on bringing the country back to Communist dictatorship.
The ‘Trumpian tactics’, as recently described by six European press freedom groups, of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, would not normally cause much concern beyond the borders of a small country of the Balkans of only two million inhabitants.
But they are now under scrutiny by those looking for signs of what to expect when Mr Jansa’s country takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union next month.
The presidency mostly involves dry bureaucratic affairs, but it sets the agenda for a bloc of nearly 450 million people. Mr Jansa’s views are closely linked to the proudly illiberal governments of Hungary and Poland, which are also accused of undermining critical media and promoting savage conspiracy theories.
With Slovenia holding the reins in Brussels until December, efforts to get leaders like Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban to respect media freedom and other principles on which the union was founded could still collapse.
Grega Repovz, the Slovenian editor-in-chief pictured with the Soviet hat, said he and many colleagues had been smeared by Mr Jansa and his lieutenants “so many times that we don’t really care and try to laugh.”
But he was surprised recently when he saw his tourist photo of Moscow presented at a Debate in the European Parliament on the state of press freedom in Slovenia.
Mr Jansa appeared via video link from Ljubljana, the Slovenian capital, and used the photograph as a backdrop, along with photos of other journalists wearing red T-shirts and holding red flags.
“How can I explain to someone sitting in Brussels that I am not a mad Communist? asked Mr Repovz, the editor-in-chief of Mladina, a magazine that helped undermine the communist regime in Yugoslavia, of which Slovenia was then a part, in the 1980s.
“I don’t know how you fight lies like this,” he said.
How to respond to Mr. Jansa has also become a puzzle for others.
When the The Council of Europe published a report complaining of the “toxic and hostile environment” for Slovenian journalists and of a “striking deterioration of media freedom”, Mr Jansa denounced its author, the European Commissioner for Human Rights, as “part of the #fakenews network. Well paid by our money.
One of the first to adopt Twitter – Mr. Jansa started using it as a political stick years before Donald J. Trump – the Prime Minister is known to his detractors as “Marshal Twito”, a reference to Marshal Josip Broz Tito, the longtime dictator of Yugoslavia.
With Mr. Trump now banned from Twitter, Mr. Jansa has taken his place, albeit with far fewer followers, setting the benchmark for excessive social media messaging by a national leader.
Mr Jansa’s government has since suspended funding for the agency, the country’s main local and national news provider, forcing it to resort to crowdfunding to continue.
There has been disagreement for years between the director of the news agency, Bojan Veselinovic, and Mr. Jansa, who denounced him as a “political tool of the extreme left”.
“What the STA is going through and the government’s attitude towards it is unprecedented,” Veselinovic said. The government, he added, wants to make the news agency a “megaphone for the Prime Minister”.
Mladina, the magazine edited by Mr. Repovz and where Mr. Jansa worked as a commentator in the 1980s, and Radio Student, a staple of the alternative media scene since the 1960s, were also cut this year from modest government funds.
A conservative Catholic radio station and a barely watched far-right television station, run by allies of Mr Jansa, received funding.
Ursula Menih Dokl, director general of the Culture Ministry’s Media Directorate, denied using funds to restrict critical media, but said the media had long been biased in favor of the left. Many left-wing outlets, she added, are still receiving government money.
“With small steps like this, we will lay the groundwork for a more pluralistic media landscape,” she said of the ministry’s funding decisions.
A study commissioned by the ministry by Media Faculty, a journalism school in Ljubljana, found no evidence that critical media have been muzzled, concluding that most media “treat the government significantly less favorably than the opposition”.
Vid Bester, the editor of Radio Student’s cultural programming, acknowledged that “we are quite on the left,” but said the station has long enriched Slovenia.
“If they really want to promote pluralism in the media space, there is no better place to do it than Radio Student,” he said. “Instead, they went for this brutal ax work.”
Mr. Jansa, an enthusiastic member of the Yugoslav Communist Party in his youth, made no secret of his distaste for the critical media.
In one essay he wrote and posted on the government website in November, he proclaimed that a “war on the media” would be “more than welcome”.
Mr Jansa and his supporters insist that complaints about threats to media freedom have been voiced by humorless left-wing political enemies.
“He is a passionate person who says things on Twitter,” said Mitja Irsic, an official at the Ministry of Culture. “But there is a difference between saying something stupid on the Internet and doing it in real life.”
Marko Milosavljevic, professor of journalism at the University of Ljubljana and outspoken critic of Mr Jansa, said threats to the media went far beyond insults on Twitter.
“They don’t see the media as a watchdog, only a chihuahua that is thrown small bones and runs with them,” he said.
Of particular concern, he added, are signs that Slovenia’s most popular TV channel, Pop TV, has come under pressure to curtail critical government coverage since its Czech owner Petr Kellner met. M. Jansa in Ljubljana in December.
Mr Kellner died three months later in a helicopter crash in Alaska, but his Czech company has since ordered news program editors to send translations of their bulletins to Prague daily so management can monitor anything that might upset Mr. Jansa.
The Prime Minister added his own threat note in May with a tweet containing a short video of a fearsome black panther and a message to Pop TV saying “I’m on the other side of the corner”.
Bernard Nezmah, professor of sociology and Jansa columnist for Mladina, admitted that the prime minister had tried to intimidate critical voices in the media, but added that “his bullying is not working. None of the media attacked by Jansa has changed its attitude.
He noted that the country’s three main dailies and its two most watched TV channels, Pop TV and a public broadcaster, still regularly criticize authorities.
Media watchers believe there is cause for concern, however, especially with Slovenia set to take over the EU Presidency.
The International Press Institute, Reporters Without Borders and other media freedom organizations sent a letter to the Chief Executive of the European Union in March, warning that Mr Jansa could “use the chair” of the European presidency “to attack journalists” at his home and across the bloc.
This, they said, “is deeply disturbing and may have a normalizing effect on this type of behavior in the future.”