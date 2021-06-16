With Twitter, Europe’s “Marshal Twito” attacks the media

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia – In Moscow for a conference, the editor of the Slovenian magazine followed a path well traveled by foreign visitors. In a flea market filled with kitschy souvenirs, he was photographed wearing a Soviet military hat decorated with a red star.

Eight years later, that image has become a weapon – part of a conspiracy theory pushed by the right-wing Slovenian government, which defames criticism in the media as left-wing traitors bent on bringing the country back to Communist dictatorship.

The ‘Trumpian tactics’, as recently described by six European press freedom groups, of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, would not normally cause much concern beyond the borders of a small country of the Balkans of only two million inhabitants.

But they are now under scrutiny by those looking for signs of what to expect when Mr Jansa’s country takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union next month.