With Trump’s demise, Ukrainian president considers reset with US

Despite Mr. Zelensky’s best efforts, the Trump administration has ignored Ukraine after impeachment, not bothering to appoint a new peace envoy or push for confirmation of a new ambassador.

In the interview, Zelensky said he resented efforts to draw Ukraine into US politics, which could only harm the country’s interests.

“I don’t want Ukraine to become the subject” of a fight between Democrats and Republicans, he said. “We are great partners. But partners in what? Let us be partners in geopolitics, in the economy between our countries. But certainly not between personalities, and in addition with two candidates for the presidency of the United States.

Mr Biden is expected to encourage Mr Zelensky to continue his anti-corruption agenda and make a complete break with Ukraine’s obscure business oligarchs, some of whom broadcast pro-Russian views on their TV channels.

M. Zelensky dragged his feet on this point. An oligarch who helped Mr. Zelensky in his campaign, Ihor Kolomoisky, cost Ukraine $ 5.6 billion in bank bailout amid allegations of embezzlement, raising fears that the Kiev elite will siphon off Western aid money. Mr. Kolomoisky denies wrongdoing.

Mr. Zelensky said he saw no need to demonstrate his distance from Mr. Kolomoisky. “I’m not sure I should show anything” now, he said, as that would indicate that his decisions were influenced in the past, which he denied. A new law excludes oligarchic interference in banking supervision in Ukraine, he said.

When the topic turned to coronavirus vaccines, Mr Zelensky struggled to contain his frustration with Mr Trump and his executive order banning the export of vaccines. Before the ban, Ukraine was in talks with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to expedite delivery, but now has to settle for its first commercial vaccine shipments months later than expected due to Mr Trump’s executive order .