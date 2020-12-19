With Trump’s demise, Ukrainian president considers reset with US
MOSCOW – Finally freed from the shadow of President Trump, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, seeks to put relations with the United States back on solid footing with the new administration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.
“Joe Biden, it seems to me, knows Ukraine better than the previous president,” Zelensky said in his first interview with a US news agency since the election.
“Before his presidency, he had close ties with Ukraine, and he understands Russians well, he understands the difference between Ukraine and Russia and, it seems to me, he understands the Ukrainian mentality,” Mr. Zelensky. “It will really help to strengthen relations, to settle the war in Donbass and to end the occupation of our territory. The United States can help. “
During the Obama years, Mr. Biden was in charge of relations with Ukraine, where he worked with varying degrees of success to crack down on corruption and, after 2014, to end the war in eastern l ‘Ukraine, an area in Ukraine called Donbass.
That experience along with the business activities of his son Hunter Biden caught the attention of Mr. Trump last year, who saw Mr. Biden as a potential rival for the presidency. Uncomfortable for Zelensky, this dynamic dragged Ukraine into US politics just months later. sworn in as anti-corruption president in May 2019.
“They roped us up,” said Mr. Zelensky, a former comedian turned politician, speaking more freely on the issue with Mr. Trump’s imminent departure. “But I think we behaved with a dignity befitting a sovereign country.”
When he took office, Mr. Zelensky had hoped to gain the diplomatic support of the United States in the negotiations aimed at end the grinding war with Russian-led separatists in eastern Ukraine. But this strategy got unraveled in the impeachment scandal Last year.
After that, Zelensky largely refrained from publicly discussing US policy towards Ukraine, lest he offend one side or the other.
Now freed from these constraints, Mr. Zelensky gets underway, more than a year after its unsuccessful first effort, to win greater American engagement to end the only active war in Europe today.
More than 13,000 people have died in the war in the plains of eastern Ukraine since Russia intervened militarily six years ago to support the separatist enclaves. These days, the two armies fight sporadically along a 280 mile line of trenches, launching mortar and artillery fire at each other.
Like the Berlin Wall, this front line divides people by East-West politics and not by ethnicity. The villages on both sides speak a mixture of Ukrainian and Russian. The Ukrainian central government wants to integrate into the European Union, while Russia seeks to keep the country in a sphere of influence.
Negotiations to end the conflict are also geopolitical. France and Germany are now involved in so-called “Norman format” negotiations. From the start of his presidency, Zelensky has called for a role for the United States in the negotiations.
William B. Taylor Jr., former U.S. Ambassador to Kiev who served as Head of Mission last year during the events leading up to Mr. Trump Accusedsaid Zelensky is correct in thinking that relations with America could take a new hopeful turn. “Zelensky’s instincts are always good,” he said in a telephone interview.
“US-Ukraine relations will become stronger and more cohesive, which will benefit Zelensky,” Taylor said. “I am encouraged and optimistic about the Ukrainian policy of the new administration.”
Mr Zelensky, in the video link interview from Kiev, said he was grateful for US support during the Trump administration, especially for tougher sanctions against Russia. “I should thank the United States during the Donald Trump era,” he said. But he allowed more to be done, such as encouraging U.S. investment in government-controlled areas near the conflict.
“We really don’t want to run on a treadmill,” he said, referring to the European-led negotiations that have been inconclusive for six years. A ceasefire has diminished but not stopped the violence.
The Trump administration has been largely absent from the process. The president fully promoted the unfounded claim that Ukraine, rather than Russia, had meddled in the 2016 presidential election, and he believed Ukraine was subtly favoring Hillary Clinton.
In this toxic atmosphere, the nominal US envoy to the settlement talks, Kurt volker, found himself alongside Mr. Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Trump’s infamous phone call asking Mr. Zelensky to “do us a favor” and alluding to the withholding of military aid s ‘he didn’t.
As the impeachment saga unfolded, Mr. Zelensky followed a narrow path, refusing to announce an investigation into the Bidens while helping Mr. Trump by cracking down on leaks it could have helped the Democrats to impeach them.
Despite Mr. Zelensky’s best efforts, the Trump administration has ignored Ukraine after impeachment, not bothering to appoint a new peace envoy or push for confirmation of a new ambassador.
In the interview, Zelensky said he resented efforts to draw Ukraine into US politics, which could only harm the country’s interests.
“I don’t want Ukraine to become the subject” of a fight between Democrats and Republicans, he said. “We are great partners. But partners in what? Let us be partners in geopolitics, in the economy between our countries. But certainly not between personalities, and in addition with two candidates for the presidency of the United States.
Mr Biden is expected to encourage Mr Zelensky to continue his anti-corruption agenda and make a complete break with Ukraine’s obscure business oligarchs, some of whom broadcast pro-Russian views on their TV channels.
M. Zelensky dragged his feet on this point. An oligarch who helped Mr. Zelensky in his campaign, Ihor Kolomoisky, cost Ukraine $ 5.6 billion in bank bailout amid allegations of embezzlement, raising fears that the Kiev elite will siphon off Western aid money. Mr. Kolomoisky denies wrongdoing.
Mr. Zelensky said he saw no need to demonstrate his distance from Mr. Kolomoisky. “I’m not sure I should show anything” now, he said, as that would indicate that his decisions were influenced in the past, which he denied. A new law excludes oligarchic interference in banking supervision in Ukraine, he said.
When the topic turned to coronavirus vaccines, Mr Zelensky struggled to contain his frustration with Mr Trump and his executive order banning the export of vaccines. Before the ban, Ukraine was in talks with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to expedite delivery, but now has to settle for its first commercial vaccine shipments months later than expected due to Mr Trump’s executive order .
Russia gleefully seized on the US export ban for propaganda purposes, hinting that Ukraine, with friends like these, might consider turning to Moscow for life-saving vaccines – whatever that Russia also supports the separatist war.
“Of course, it’s impossible to explain to Ukrainian society why, while America and Europe don’t give you vaccines, you shouldn’t take vaccines from Russia,” Zelensky said. He was preparing, he said, for an “information war” on the issue.
Yet as the largest democracy in the former Soviet Union, he said, Ukraine has remained a long term partner for the United States.
“It seems to me that the United States relates to Ukraine like the United States to democracy,” he said. “No matter who is president, he will always respect democracy and, in the same way, whoever the president is, there will always be this relationship with Ukraine. At least that’s how I see it.
Source link