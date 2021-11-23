With the increase in cases, officials in the Buffalo area are the first in New York City to bring back a mask warrant.

With daily rates of coronavirus cases reaching record highs and area hospitals over 90% full, local officials in the Buffalo area have reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces that went into effect. Tuesday.

“We really need to prevent hospitals from being flooded,” Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, said Monday at a press conference announcing the new policy. “These numbers are not good.”

The mask’s mandate applies to all staff and patrons of shops, restaurants, bars, lounges and other indoor public spaces in the county, regardless of their immunization status. This is the first phase of what Mr Poloncarz warned restrictions would increase if the virus count did not start to stabilize.

Erie County, which encompasses the city of Buffalo, is the first New York County to impose a cover mask mandate for indoor public spaces since May, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that those vaccinated can safely remove their mask in most settings.