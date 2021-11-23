With the increase in cases, officials in the Buffalo area are the first in New York City to bring back a mask warrant.
With daily rates of coronavirus cases reaching record highs and area hospitals over 90% full, local officials in the Buffalo area have reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces that went into effect. Tuesday.
“We really need to prevent hospitals from being flooded,” Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, said Monday at a press conference announcing the new policy. “These numbers are not good.”
The mask’s mandate applies to all staff and patrons of shops, restaurants, bars, lounges and other indoor public spaces in the county, regardless of their immunization status. This is the first phase of what Mr Poloncarz warned restrictions would increase if the virus count did not start to stabilize.
Erie County, which encompasses the city of Buffalo, is the first New York County to impose a cover mask mandate for indoor public spaces since May, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that those vaccinated can safely remove their mask in most settings.
Federal officials ultimately rescinded that recommendation as the Delta variant increased, but New York City has not reinstated a statewide mask mandate. Currently, most of the state, including New York City, only requires masks in specific locations such as schools, public transportation, and medical facilities.
Western New York State, a bustling five-county region of some 1.4 million people along the Canadian border and the Great Lakes, has seen a dramatic increase in cases in recent weeks. In Erie County, cases doubled last month. Hospitalizations have increased by 50% in the past two weeks.
Vaccination rates were not high enough to prevent the outbreak, even though about 75 percent of adults in Erie County received at least one dose. County officials said the number of local cases is currently higher than it was around the same time last year. Rates among children and school staff are also at the highest levels since the start of the pandemic, Poloncarz said.
“Until we can overcome that, masking is necessary,” he said.
Erie County decided to institute a mask warrant instead of requiring people to show proof of vaccination to enter most indoor public places, after hearing concerns from local business leaders that requiring masks would be less harmful to commerce.
But if the mask rule fails to reduce virus rates, the county will require vaccinations for indoor dining and entertainment, as New York has done. If that doesn’t work, it will bring back capacity restrictions in restaurants and other indoor public places. And if that also fails, closures will occur, Mr Poloncarz said.
Local officials said they were monitoring the load more closely in hospitals, which are already strained due to understaffing. Emergency room wait times for people who are not seriously ill have increased to eight hours or more, officials said. And the seasonal flu has yet to hit New York State hard, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our hospitals are in dire straits,” Erie County Health Commissioner Dr Gale Burstein said.
