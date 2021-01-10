With the end of the Trump presidency, let’s push Assange Pardon up

During Mr. Trump’s presidency, Mr. Stryk, who is well connected in Trump administration circles, has developed a lucrative activity representing foreign clients in a precarious geopolitical situation.

He worked for a Saudi prince imprisoned who had fallen out of favor with his country’s powerful de facto ruler, as well as the administration of President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, whom the Trump administration considers illegitimate. Mr Stryk also worked for Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the former Angolan president, accused of embezzling millions of dollars of a state oil company she once ran, as well as the government of former Congolese President Joseph Kabila, which facing US sanctions for human rights violations and corruption.

Mr Stryk said he was representing Blueprint for Free Speech to apologize to Mr Assange without pay for his belief in free speech, and that he would continue to push for forgiveness in the Biden administration if Mr. Trump didn’t grant. he.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Stryk said.

The contract, which he said he disclosed to the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, calls on his company, Stryk Global Diplomacy, to “facilitate meetings and interactions with the president and administrations. President-elect ”to“ obtain a pardon ”for Mr. Assange.

Mr Davis said Mr Stryk was chosen in part because of his entry into Mr Trump’s administration, which the group sees as his best chance for a pardon.

Mr Davis noted that Mr Assange, 49, had been indicted during Mr Trump’s presidency. “We are shamelessly reaching out to the Republican Party on this matter in the past few weeks to correct something before it is too late, and before it becomes part of Trump’s legacy,” Davis said.

He said, “If Joe Biden is nice, that’s fine, and we sure hope he is.” But, he added, “it’s a much simpler process for an incumbent president than for an incoming president.”