With the demise of a hawkish president, is the world safe from nuclear disruption?

Launch of “Turning the Tide” and welcoming the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Credit: Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 22 (IPS) – A hawkish president with his finger on the nuclear trigger – and who threatened to attack North Korea and Iran – was unceremoniously ousted from office on Jan.20.

And two days later, the world celebrated the historic entry into force of the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty (TPNW) – a landmark event hailed by peace and anti-nuclear activists around the world.

But there are still two unanswered questions: Does the TPNW, along with the inglorious departure of an irrational Donald Trump from the White House, make the odds of nuclear war only a remote possibility?

Or are the 14,000 nuclear weapons in the hands of nine nuclear-weapon states – the US, UK, France, China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Korea North and Israel – still pose an existential threat to humanity?

“Let us be clear, there are no safe hands for these dangerous weapons of mass annihilation,” Dr Rebecca Johnson, former chair of the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), told IPS.

“This is why so many governments decided to ban and eliminate nuclear weapons in 2017, as well as all activities that allow or help anyone to possess, deploy and use them,” she said. .

“It’s not just the skill of the leadership and the size of the arsenals, although both are of concern. Until all nuclear weapons are eliminated, humanity will continue to face threats of extinction, ”added Dr Johnson.

She said that a nuclear explosion can degenerate into nuclear war. It’s a terrible but achievable scenario that could be triggered by intention, miscalculation, or accident.

“And let us remember that wasted resources on nuclear weapons mean these governments are spending less money and attention on what we need to meet our true human security needs, from Covid to climate destruction. », She maintained.

At present, neither the United States nor the 8 other nuclear-weapon countries have acceded to the Treaty, which prohibits the development, testing, production, manufacture, acquisition, possession , the deployment, as well as the use or the threat of use of nuclear weapons. as assisting or encouraging such acts.

“But just because they didn’t sign the Treaty doesn’t mean it won’t affect them,” said Ralph Hutchison, coordinator of the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance.

“Each nation will feel the moral force of the Treaty. All nuclear weapons, including the 3,900 in the US stockpile, have been declared illegal by the international community.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in September 2017, Trump warned that “the United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we do not will have no choice but to completely destroy North Korea (endowed with nuclear weapons). . “

And following a drone strike that killed an Iranian military general, a belligerent Trump pledged in early 2020 that the United States would respond to any Iranian strike against “all Americans” or “American assets” in hitting 52 shortlisted sites in Iran, including some that are of importance to Iranians.

Of the nine nuclear-weapon states, four are in Asia and involved in ongoing conflicts – India against China and Pakistan against India, while North Korea has continued its war of words with the Neighboring non-nuclear South Korea.

Meanwhile, nuclear-armed Israel has been in an ongoing military confrontation not only with Iran but also with the Palestinians for decades.

Jonathan Granoff, president of the Global Security Institute, told IPS that the existential threat of ready-made arsenals of nuclear weapons deployed by the thousands in the hands of fallible humans in nine states remains.

“By accident, miscalculation, unforeseen and unforeseeable circumstances, conception by fools or even actual madness, the unspeakable could be unleashed.

Trump’s departure from the White House lessens that risk, but that does not end it, he noted.

“The TPNW is a clear call to states with these devices to fulfill their legal obligation to enter into good faith negotiations to achieve their verifiable, enforceable, legal and universal elimination. There are real threats ahead that guns cannot solve – climate change, the end of poverty and pandemics, ”said Granoff. He argued that the more sophisticated the guns, the less safety is achieved.

“The TPNW is a codification of the reality that these killing devices are deployed in an unlawful manner that cannot distinguish between civilians and combatants and certainly causes immeasurable unnecessary suffering in violation of international humanitarian law.”

Weapon States, for the good of humanity, should either accede to the treaty with the protocols they negotiated, work to adjust the model nuclear weapons convention to their liking, or immediately start another process. to achieve the same goal – the security of a world without nuclear weapons, he said.

“It’s time to embrace a new paradigm – human security!” Said Granoff, recipient of the Arthur E. Armitage Distinguished Alumni Award from Rutgers University School of Law and nominated in 2014 for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The TPNW reached its 50th ratification last October, fulfilling the conditions for its entry into force.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Treaty represented a significant commitment to the total elimination of nuclear weapons, which remains the United Nations’ highest disarmament priority.

“The 1972 Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), with 183 States Parties, abolished biological weapons, and the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), with 193 States Parties, abolished chemical weapons , ” said Paul Walker (USA), Vice President of the Arms Control Association and Right Livelihood Laureate in 2013.

“Now is the time to abolish the third class of weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons.”

Dr Johnson told IPS that there are thousands of weapons in nine nuclear arsenals, many of which are kept on high alert in accordance with nuclear deterrence policies that go against the facts, evidence and law. human psychology.

“While it is to be hoped that the Biden-Harris administration will act quickly to expand the new START and finally ratify the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, the only way to prevent nuclear war is to persuade all of our governments to join the TPNW and contribute to its full implementation, ”she said.

“I’ve been working on nuclear treaties for four decades, so I know it won’t happen overnight. But they should at least engage constructively, attend TPNW meetings as observers, and contribute to collective steps to build effective compliance, monitoring and verification capacities. This is what we are calling on the UK government to do this year, and we hope others will do too, ”said Dr Johnson.

https://www.nuclearinfo.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Acronym-UK_TPNW_-19Jan2021.pdf

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram