With sale to Blackstone, Chinese real estate power couple cements exit

The Chinese economy is in tears. Factories are buzzing and foreign investment is pouring in. Even so, the rich and powerful at the top of some of the country’s biggest companies are heading for exits.

The latest are Pan Shiyi and Zhang Xin, the husband and wife team that runs Soho China, a real estate developer known for its blobby and futuristic office buildings. In closing a deal this week to sell a controlling stake to investment giant Blackstone for up to $ 3 billion, Mr. Pan and Ms. Zhang are renewing the business as top entrepreneurs are the subject of public and official scrutiny in China like never before. before.

Soho China did not respond to a request for comment.

China’s most famous mogul, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, has kept an unusually low profile since late last year, when the government launched a regulatory crackdown on its businesses and the Internet industry in the sense large. Colin Huang, founder of Alibaba rival Pinduoduo, resigned as chairman in March, less than a year after stepping down as chief executive. In May, Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, said he hand over the post of general manager focus on a long term strategy.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party’s top leader, Xi Jinping, nationalism resurfaces in China, and the government has sought to exercise more directly influence on the private sector. Even before this week’s sale, Mr. Pan and Ms. Zhang of Soho China had avoided the spotlight more than they did during a freer era of China’s economic recovery.