With pig parades and youth camps, Taiwan’s struggling Kuomintang attempts overhaul
TAIPEI, Taiwan – Taiwan’s main opposition party, once a widely feared political force, now marches the streets in a pink van adorned with pig ears and a muzzle. He brings life-size pig models to rallies. On the floor of the island’s Legislative Assembly, its members recently discarded pork intestines among rival legislators.
The party’s garish displays of pigs, the Kuomintang, aim to highlight one of its favorite problems, importing American pork containing a controversial additive. But in the eyes of critics, the antics signal the identity crisis that the party, once the richest in Asia, is now facing.
Many see him as out of touch with modern Taiwanese life. Worse yet, they consider the traditional emphasis on harmonious relations with mainland China to be dangerously outdated, as the Communist Party under Xi Jinping is taking a tougher line against the island than Beijing claims to be.
The Kuomintang suffered askew electoral defeats in the hands of voters like Chen Yu-chieh, a 27-year-old web designer. “The mindset of the Kuomintang is more conservative,” Ms. Chen said. “I don’t think I will vote for the Kuomintang in the next few years unless they make some drastic changes.”
Party leaders recognized the problem and promised an overhaul. They espoused democratic values and human rights, promised to recruit younger members and involve the public better, and sought to push the party away from Beijing.
“The Kuomintang must keep pace and must modernize,” said Johnny Chiang, who was elected leader of the party in March after pledging to make him younger, in an interview in Taipei. At 48, Mr. Chiang is one of the youngest leaders in the history of the party.
The party’s success could have profound implications for Taiwan’s future, as well as for Beijing and Washington.
Founded in 1894, the Kuomintang ruled China for years before being defeated by Mao’s Communists, and fled to Taiwan, where it ruled with an iron fist and fought hard against anyone. suspected of being a Communist. Over the past decades, the party has become a balancing force in the island’s delicate relationship with Beijing. Communist leaders until recently viewed the Kuomintang as their preferred dialogue partner on the island, bound by their belief in a shared Chinese identity.
But the Kuomintang lost power in 2016 – only for the second time since the start of direct presidential elections in 1996 – when voters chose President Tsai Ing-wen, skeptical of closer ties to Beijing. The power of the Kuomintang was globally eroding since.
In Washington, where attitudes have hardened against the Chinese Communist Party, Tsai has gained strong support. In Beijing, the party indicates that it is losing patience.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has yet to send a congratulatory letter to Mr. Chiang, the new Kuomintang leader, after his election. The snub was a break with usual practice since 2005 and suggested to some observers that the Communist Party was suspicious of Mr. Chiang’s coolness towards Beijing.
Dialogue between the Communist Party and the Kuomintang has also slowed down. In September, a Chinese state broadcaster mocked a planned visit to the mainland by a Kuomintang delegation as a “petition for peace”, calling the party conciliatory. The Kuomintang canceled the visit.
The cold between the Kuomintang and the Communist Party could add further instability to the already strained ties between Taipei and Beijing. Beijing’s threats to forcefully bring the island back into its fold have intensified since President Tsai won re-election Last year. Mainland analysts have warned that Beijing could resort to war if the Kuomintang is unable to regain power or if the Communist Party feels it no longer has a dialogue partner on the island.
The threat of war between the two sides quickly became a flashpoint in the relationship between China and the United States. Under the Trump administration, Washington drew Beijing’s wrath by allowing high level visits and step up arms sales in Taiwan. The Biden administration has signaled its intention to continue to show support for the island, and Beijing has responded with fiery rhetoric and military activities.
In the longer term, the Kuomintang is at a crossroads. The question of how she will handle the question of Taiwan’s sovereignty hangs over the party.
Most of the island’s 23 million inhabitants find the concept of unification with the mainland unappealing, and many are increasingly suspicious of Beijing’s intentions. The Kuomintang’s loss in last year’s presidential election was in part because its candidate had urged to reestablish closer relationships with the continent.
Two months later, after Mr. Chiang was elected head of the party, he sought to downplay the importance of the so-called 1992 consensus, an unwritten agreement that is the basis of the Kuomintang’s ties to Beijing. . This concept, in the view of the Kuomintang, argues that there is only one China, which includes Taiwan, but each side can interpret it in their own way. But Mr Chiang’s decision quickly exposed a rift in leadership when Kuomintang elders rejected his proposal, saying it would significantly damage ties with Beijing.
Mr. Chiang now points out that being a citizen of the Republic of China, as Taiwan is officially known, does not mean that one cannot also identify as Taiwanese. About two-thirds of Taiwanese – and 83% of Taiwanese between the ages of 18 and 29 – do not identify as Chinese, according to a Pew study. survey released last year.
“We cannot deny where people were born,” Chiang said. “But just because you are ‘naturally Taiwanese’ doesn’t mean you have to be ‘naturally independentist’.”
To spread this message, the Kuomintang will have to convince its biggest skeptics: the Taiwanese youth.
Under Mr. Chiang, the Kuomintang has launched an overhaul in recent months. The party has launched an online merchandise store and a new app, and is stepping up its social media presence.
But it’s unclear whether the campaign will be enough to change the popular perception of the party as an unstable old school elite club.
On a recent morning in the southern city of Kaohsiung, around 50 students gathered in a room at a seaside resort by the lake for a three-day camp focused on recruiting young members. Some participants were members of the Kuomintang and others had registered to learn more about the party.
The students listened to a Kuomintang politician offer advice on social media strategy. “So you may have seen that on ‘IG’ there is a successful marketing tool,” Lo Chih-chiang, the politician, told the delighted audience, referring to Instagram. “You can write good words on a photo and use them to tell a story.”
After the session, the students continued the conversation over a meal of sautéed vegetables, braised fish and yellow watermelon. Yang Tzung-fan, 24, a graduate student who joined the Kuomintang last year over her parents’ objections, said she was drawn to what she described as the party’s honest leadership as well as their commitment to preserving Chinese culture.
Although many young Taiwanese, including some party supporters, are skeptical of unification with China, Ms. Yang said that in her opinion, the prospect was not as frightening as some claimed. “In a way, we are all one big family. It is not necessary to distinguish yourself from each other. “
But until the Kuomintang’s old guard agrees to step aside, Ms. Yang said, it will be difficult for the party to make any progress with the young.
“They have to solve their internal problems and then let the young people participate more in politics,” she said. “They have to change the image that the Kuomintang is full of old politicians.”
