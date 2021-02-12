With pig parades and youth camps, Taiwan’s struggling Kuomintang attempts overhaul

In the longer term, the Kuomintang is at a crossroads. The question of how she will handle the question of Taiwan’s sovereignty hangs over the party.

Most of the island’s 23 million inhabitants find the concept of unification with the mainland unappealing, and many are increasingly suspicious of Beijing’s intentions. The Kuomintang’s loss in last year’s presidential election was in part because its candidate had urged to reestablish closer relationships with the continent.

Two months later, after Mr. Chiang was elected head of the party, he sought to downplay the importance of the so-called 1992 consensus, an unwritten agreement that is the basis of the Kuomintang’s ties to Beijing. . This concept, in the view of the Kuomintang, argues that there is only one China, which includes Taiwan, but each side can interpret it in their own way. But Mr Chiang’s decision quickly exposed a rift in leadership when Kuomintang elders rejected his proposal, saying it would significantly damage ties with Beijing.

Mr. Chiang now points out that being a citizen of the Republic of China, as Taiwan is officially known, does not mean that one cannot also identify as Taiwanese. About two-thirds of Taiwanese – and 83% of Taiwanese between the ages of 18 and 29 – do not identify as Chinese, according to a Pew study. survey released last year.

“We cannot deny where people were born,” Chiang said. “But just because you are ‘naturally Taiwanese’ doesn’t mean you have to be ‘naturally independentist’.”

To spread this message, the Kuomintang will have to convince its biggest skeptics: the Taiwanese youth.

Under Mr. Chiang, the Kuomintang has launched an overhaul in recent months. The party has launched an online merchandise store and a new app, and is stepping up its social media presence.