With Navalny in prison, Russia tries to thwart his movement
MOSCOW – Prosecutors in the government of President Vladimir V. Putin on Monday ordered the immediate halt of all public activities of Aleksei A. Navalny’s political groups, in one of the most radical legal measures against the Russian opposition these last years.
Previously, prosecutors had targeted Mr Navalny and other opposition figures mainly on pretexts, such as charges that they had violated rules on public gatherings, laws unrelated to politics or more recently. restrictions on public meetings due to the coronavirus.
The ordinance issued on Monday differed from those precedents in that it directly targeted opposition groups in what is generally considered political activity.
It was the last move in a long cat-and-mouse battle between Mr. Putin and Mr. Navalny. The opposition leader has waged an anti-corruption campaign that has frustrated and embarrassed the Russian leader for years, despite relentless pressure from the Russian authorities.
When Mr Navalny was poisoned by Russian agents last summer, he was returning from an organizational trip to the Russian Far East ahead of critical national elections in the fall. Mr Navalny’s move is the largest in Russia which openly calls for Mr Putin’s impeachment through elections, and his supporters say the Kremlin is determined to crush that effort before he can bear his head. fruits.
The first step was to arrest Mr Navalny upon his return to Russia in February from Germany, where he was treated for his poisoning with Novichok, a nerve agent developed as a chemical weapon. The second step was to convict him of parole violation for what advocacy groups and Western governments consider a politically motivated sentence and sentences him to two and a half years in prison.
The third step was today’s order, which prohibited Navalny groups from posting information on the Internet, calling for public demonstrations or holding referendums. The order said the activities were illegal because they were “extremist” in nature.
Since the beginning of the month, prosecutors have telegraphed a plan to dismantle several anti-corruption and political non-governmental organizations led by Mr. Navalny while he is in prison, where he ended a hunger strike on Friday. three weeks.
“It is only shouting: ‘We fear your activity, we fear your protests, we fear a smart vote,” said Ivan Zhdanov, one of Mr. Navalny’s main collaborators. wrote on Twitter, referring to a voting strategy in which the opposition unites around the strongest candidate in a given race.
Although overshadowed by the assassination attempt on Mr Navalny last year and his imprisonment and hunger strike this spring, the legal attack on his movement also has potentially far-reaching implications. Mr. Putin’s system of governance is sometimes referred to as a “soft authoritarian” approach because it allows open opposition and more freedoms on the Internet than in China.
Other political parties exist in Russia that are apparently in opposition, but in fact they support Mr Putin and most of his policies while criticizing lower-ranking officials, such as regional governors. The ordinance identified Mr. Navalny’s non-governmental groups – he was not allowed to form a legal political party – for posing a risk to “the interests of the Russian Federation”.
The evidence in the case has been filed. The order, which was posted online by Navalny’s aides, said the ban on three of Mr. Navalny’s non-governmental organizations could be appealed, but would otherwise be in effect until that a court decision makes it permanent.