With Navalny in prison, Russia tries to thwart his movement

MOSCOW – Prosecutors in the government of President Vladimir V. Putin on Monday ordered the immediate halt of all public activities of Aleksei A. Navalny’s political groups, in one of the most radical legal measures against the Russian opposition these last years.

Previously, prosecutors had targeted Mr Navalny and other opposition figures mainly on pretexts, such as charges that they had violated rules on public gatherings, laws unrelated to politics or more recently. restrictions on public meetings due to the coronavirus.

The ordinance issued on Monday differed from those precedents in that it directly targeted opposition groups in what is generally considered political activity.

It was the last move in a long cat-and-mouse battle between Mr. Putin and Mr. Navalny. The opposition leader has waged an anti-corruption campaign that has frustrated and embarrassed the Russian leader for years, despite relentless pressure from the Russian authorities.