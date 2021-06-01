With most adults vaccinated and a low number of cases, Israel is removing many restrictions.
With new coronavirus cases falling to less than 20 a day, Israel on Tuesday withdrew its Green Pass System and will now allow equal access to restaurants, sporting events, cultural and other activities for vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens.
Restrictions on the size of gatherings were also lifted.
The decision came less than three months after Israel, a real world lab for efficiency of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, pioneered its digitized Green Pass system and became a test case for a vaccinated company.
For now, the only remaining pandemic restriction inside the country is the requirement to wear masks in closed public spaces, although this is also under discussion by health authorities. The main efforts to control the coronavirus are now centered on travel restrictions inside and outside Israel, based on testing and quarantine. Strict restrictions remain on the entry of people who are not Israeli citizens.
“Project Green Pass has been a great success,” said Tomer Lotan, head of policy at Israel’s National Coronavirus Response Center, summarizing the experience of the past few months. It has been particularly effective, he said, as an incentive to encourage the 16- to 40-year-old age group to get vaccinated and to allow Israel to reopen its economy.
“But anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet probably won’t,” Lotan said.
About 81 percent of Israel’s adult population has been fully immunized, but about 2.6 million children under 16 are still ineligible, out of a total population of just over nine million. Up to a million people have chosen not to be vaccinated, despite Israel’s enviable supply of vaccine doses.
Even with schools fully open and operating on a regular basis, infection rates among children have remained low. In general, national infection rates have fallen to single digits on some days, from a peak of 10,000 per day in January.
Israel was among the first countries grapple with some of the legal and moral issues resulting from a two-tier system for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Because getting vaccinated was voluntary, some people who chose not or were unable to get vaccinated argued that the Green Pass system was discriminatory. The application was also spotty.
With infection rates so low, Mr Lotan said the Green Pass has exceeded its usefulness. Businesses have complained about the additional burden of enforcing the rules. And movie complexes and other leisure attractions did not reopen because it was not profitable until unvaccinated children could enter without showing a recent negative Covid-19 test, which many found impractical.
“A few months ago, if you had told us that we would be in this current situation, it would probably sound like science fiction,” said Nadav Davidovich of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University in the Negev. .
The big question now, he said, is whether Israel has achieved some degree of collective immunity. “Even though we’re not there,” he said, “we’re probably very close.”
