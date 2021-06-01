With most adults vaccinated and a low number of cases, Israel is removing many restrictions.

With new coronavirus cases falling to less than 20 a day, Israel on Tuesday withdrew its Green Pass System and will now allow equal access to restaurants, sporting events, cultural and other activities for vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens.

Restrictions on the size of gatherings were also lifted.

The decision came less than three months after Israel, a real world lab for efficiency of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, pioneered its digitized Green Pass system and became a test case for a vaccinated company.

For now, the only remaining pandemic restriction inside the country is the requirement to wear masks in closed public spaces, although this is also under discussion by health authorities. The main efforts to control the coronavirus are now centered on travel restrictions inside and outside Israel, based on testing and quarantine. Strict restrictions remain on the entry of people who are not Israeli citizens.

“Project Green Pass has been a great success,” said Tomer Lotan, head of policy at Israel’s National Coronavirus Response Center, summarizing the experience of the past few months. It has been particularly effective, he said, as an incentive to encourage the 16- to 40-year-old age group to get vaccinated and to allow Israel to reopen its economy.