With low oxygen levels, a health care system in Brazil is on the verge of collapse.
A shortage of oxygen tanks in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, in northern Brazil, pushed the health care system to the brink of collapse this week, as hospitals turned back sick people and authorities scrambled to transport severely coronavirus patients to other states.
State Governor Wilson Lima said Amazonas, which struggled with a high number of cases and deaths in May, was in the throes of a more serious second wave.
“We are in a state of war,” he said Thursday. “We are facing many difficulties in obtaining supplies. Our main difficulty was acquiring oxygen. “
Oxygen consumption has increased due to the rapid increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalization. Nearly 220,000 people have been infected and 5,879 died from the virus in the state. With more than 8.6 million cases and 206,000 deaths, Brazil has experienced one of the worst epidemics in the world.
Dramatic reports from relatives of patients and healthcare professionals shared on social media and in the local press on Thursday provided insight into the anguish of relatives of Covid-19 patients and overwhelmed healthcare workers.
Jesem Orellana, researcher at the Fiocruz-Amazônia medical research institute, said Newspaper that he had received overwhelming videos and audio recordings from his peers.
“It leaves the impression that an entire department of patients has died due to lack of oxygen,” he said.
Other Brazilians, like Thalita Rocha, a psychologist who was with her mother-in-law at the Dr. Jose Lins polyclinic in Manaus, social media, pleading for oxygen donations. “Anyone who has oxygen available, bring him here to the polyclinic.” A lot of people are dying, ”she said. “We are in a deplorable situation.”
The crisis came after demand for oxygen surpassed last year’s peak in March when daily consumption averaged 30,000 cubic meters. Currently, demand exceeds 70,000 cubic meters.
“This is two and a half times higher than last year’s peak,” said Marcellus Campêlo, Amazonas health secretary. “We made an emergency plan given the increase in cases, but the high demand surprised us.”
Over the weekend, the Brazilian armed forces began transporting oxygen cylinders from companies based in São Paulo and Fortaleza to Manaus to alleviate the crisis, but officials are scrambling to buy more.
Mr Lima imposed a curfew in the city from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday