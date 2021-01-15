With low oxygen levels, a health care system in Brazil is on the verge of collapse.

A shortage of oxygen tanks in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, in northern Brazil, pushed the health care system to the brink of collapse this week, as hospitals turned back sick people and authorities scrambled to transport severely coronavirus patients to other states.

State Governor Wilson Lima said Amazonas, which struggled with a high number of cases and deaths in May, was in the throes of a more serious second wave.

“We are in a state of war,” he said Thursday. “We are facing many difficulties in obtaining supplies. Our main difficulty was acquiring oxygen. “

Oxygen consumption has increased due to the rapid increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalization. Nearly 220,000 people have been infected and 5,879 died from the virus in the state. With more than 8.6 million cases and 206,000 deaths, Brazil has experienced one of the worst epidemics in the world.