With its mandate of private sector vaccines, NYC has gone where few other US cities and counties have.
Coronavirus vaccine mandate for private employers in New York City, announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday, has pushed the city’s workplace immunization requirements far beyond those in most countries, where local mandates are typically limited to the public sector and to health care.
“It’s a much more radical policy than what we’ve seen in other cities put in place,” said Emily Gee, senior health policy researcher at the Center for American Progress.
At least 22 states now require coronavirus vaccination for certain categories of workers, such as those employed by the state or in healthcare facilities or schools, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Dozens of counties and cities, including New York, have also imposed compulsory vaccines for these types of workers.
Some workers at restaurants, nightclubs, and sports and entertainment venues have been required to get vaccinated in cities that require customers to show proof of vaccination, such as New York and San Francisco. But otherwise, these mandates have largely left private sector employers untouched.
Under New York City’s new mandate for private employers, employees who work in person at private companies must have a dose of the vaccine by December 27. Remote workers will not be required to be vaccinated. There is no testing option as an alternative.
At the federal level, the mandates of the Biden administration for government employees and the military are in effect, but those who cover private employers are tied up in court.
Occupational health and safety administration issued an “emergency” rule in November requiring vaccination or weekly testing for most employees in companies with 100 or more workers, but the rule was stayed last month by a federal court, staying the execution. Likewise, a national mandate covering most healthcare workers was recently blocked when a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction.
In general, under federal law, private employers can act on their own to require their workers to be vaccinated, and some large companies have done so, with apparent success. United Airlines, which requires its 67,000 US employees to be vaccinated, said in September that more than 99% had complied. Tyson Foods said in October that more than 96 percent of its workers had been vaccinated, up from less than half before the company announced its mandate in August.
A investigation of employers last month found that more than half of respondents already required or plan to have employees vaccinated. The survey, conducted by Willis Towers Watson, a consultancy firm, found that only three percent of those surveyed with immunization mandates had seen a spike in staff resignations.
However, some state governments have passed laws or issued orders prohibiting employers from requiring workers to show proof of coronavirus vaccination.
Despite this, labor experts say workplace vaccination requirements are crucial, both to stop the spread of the virus and to encourage more people to return to the workforce.
“Employers are struggling to find workers because workers don’t want to put their safety and health at risk,” said Debbie Berkowitz, former OSHA chief of staff.
Yet many companies are reluctant to enforce their own vaccine requirements.
“Employers are reluctant to impose vaccines, especially in areas where there is a lot of reluctance and where vaccines have been politicized,” Ms. Gee said.
As employers fear alienating customers or workers and federal efforts are tied to litigation, she said, it is up to local governments to step in with workplace vaccination mandates. private.
“It is in the best interests of the cities to do this,” Ms. Gee said.
