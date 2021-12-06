With its mandate of private sector vaccines, NYC has gone where few other US cities and counties have.

Coronavirus vaccine mandate for private employers in New York City, announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday, has pushed the city’s workplace immunization requirements far beyond those in most countries, where local mandates are typically limited to the public sector and to health care.

“It’s a much more radical policy than what we’ve seen in other cities put in place,” said Emily Gee, senior health policy researcher at the Center for American Progress.

At least 22 states now require coronavirus vaccination for certain categories of workers, such as those employed by the state or in healthcare facilities or schools, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Dozens of counties and cities, including New York, have also imposed compulsory vaccines for these types of workers.

Some workers at restaurants, nightclubs, and sports and entertainment venues have been required to get vaccinated in cities that require customers to show proof of vaccination, such as New York and San Francisco. But otherwise, these mandates have largely left private sector employers untouched.