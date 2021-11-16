With dozens in limbo, Denmark pushes to overturn refugee policy

“I felt like I was banned from the world,” Asmaa al-Natour told Al Jazeera via WhatsApp, sending messages from Sjaelsmark, a so-called “return center” in Denmark, north of Copenhagen.

The 50-year-old Syrian refugee and her husband, Omar, 54, were placed at the site on October 26, nearly a year after their residence permits were revoked last November.

They were forced to leave the house they had rented for seven years in the central town of Ringsted and are now separated from their two sons – Hani, 25, and Waseem, 21.

These are two of 90 Syrian refugees who have been ordered to return to Syria since Denmark began declaring parts of the war-torn country safe in 2019, according to the Danish Refugee Council (DRC).

Al-Natour is devastated by her situation.

“Denmark destroyed my life and the life of my husband,” she said. “Since we entered the deportation camp, we feel lifeless. “

The dozens of refugees who have been chosen are not forced to return – but if they refuse, they must remain in establishments such as Sjaelsmark, run by the Danish Prison and Probation Service – unable to work, study or even to cook for themselves. meal.

Now, human rights groups are stepping up pressure on Denmark to reverse its decision and restore protection to refugees – many of whom fear death if they return.

The Syrian capital, Damascus, and its countryside have been deemed safe because they “do not experience active hostilities,” said Nadia Hardman, a researcher at Human Rights Watch.

“Our point of view is, yes, but the targeting by the Syrian authorities is indiscriminate,” said Hardman, who recently visited Denmark to present his findings on the potential dangers returning Syrians would likely face.

Hardman met with officials from the Danish Foreign Ministry and Immigration Services, including Immigration Minister Matt Tesfaye.

At the time of publication, Tesfaye’s office had not responded to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

Hardman documented 21 cases of arbitrary arrest and detention, 13 cases of torture, three kidnappings, five extrajudicial executions, 17 enforced disappearances and one case of alleged sexual violence of Syrians recently returned from various countries.

Al-Natour is one of those who would fear death if she returned.

“I fear for my life and that of my husband if we return to Syria, because we will be arrested and killed,” she said.

Al-Natour was active in the early days of the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Coming back to Syria is like a death sentence for us,” she added.

Other Syrian refugees in Denmark – even those who can stay – feel cheated by their choice to flee to the Scandinavian country.

“Syrian refugees in Denmark [have] been duped, ”a refugee residing in Copenhagen, who wished to remain anonymous, told Al Jazeera.

“When we made the decision to come to Denmark, Denmark had the most incredible government I have ever seen… they were doing great with refugees. “

The man, who arrived in Denmark in 2014, was granted political asylum and works as a software engineer in the capital. He will soon receive permanent residence.

But he deplores the Danish government’s turn to the right in migration policies in recent years and is sympathetic to the situation of fellow Syrians such as al-Natours, and the conditions of return centers run by prisons.

Al-Natour, describing the conditions of the facility, said: “It is an old center that is not suitable for humans to live there. [and] not suitable for animals.

The shared bathrooms are “old and dirty” and the rooms are sparsely furnished, but have “dirty beds”.

Her mental health is also at risk as she is now separated from her sons. Their permits have been renewed because they face military conscription in Syria.

Eda Singer, director of asylum in the DRC, often visits the centers to provide legal advice to Syrian refugees whose permits have been withdrawn.

“[It’s] not a place where you are supposed to stay too long, ”she told Al Jazeera.

But even a recent case brought to the European Court of Human Rights, Singer explained, in which the court found it a violation by Russia to detain and deport a group of Syrian refugees to Syria, did not did not encourage the Danish authorities to change their policy. .

Unlike Russia, Denmark does not forcibly send Syrians home, Singer explained, which means the court is unlikely to act urgently in refugee cases in the Scandinavian country.

Rights groups, however, say indirect pressure on Syrian refugees to return – which violates UNHCR guidelines – could potentially violate international law.

“There is an argument that this indirect pressure [of] forcing people to live their lives in return centers could amount to a violation of non-refoulement, ”said Hardman, explaining that non-refoulement is one of the most fundamental principles of international law.

The measure prohibits a country from returning refugees to a place where there is a credible threat to their life.

Meanwhile, al-Natour and her husband live in limbo – but they are not without support.

Activists and friends in their former Ringsted home marched for themselves and others to call attention to their plight.

“Ringsted became known around the world as the first city in Denmark to lose a Syrian family due to a miserable and unworthy life in an exit center,” read a Facebook page set up for the protests. “But we will also be remembered for being the city that shows our compassion and distances itself from Denmark’s inhuman foreign policy.”

Al-Natour is hoping for a resolution in his case; she appealed the authorities’ decision in May this year.

The only place she wants to return to is the city that gave her refuge.

“My desire is to get back to my normal life, to continue my studies and my life, while I live with my neighbors … in the town I loved, Ringsted,” she said.