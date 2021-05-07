With ambassadorial picks, Biden faces donor test against diversity

President Joe Biden faces a new challenge to his commitment to diversity in his administration: assemble a diplomatic corps that gives a nod to key political allies and donors while staying true to a campaign pledge to appoint ambassadors who look like America.

More than three months into his administration, Biden has only proposed 11 ambassadorial appointments and has more than 80 such positions to fill around the world. Administration officials this week reported that Biden was ready to increase ambassadorial appointments as the president prepared for overseas travel and paid greater attention to global efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Lobbying has intensified for more sought-after ambassadorial positions – including dozens of assignments that former presidents have often given as rewards to political allies and major donors. These appointments often come with the expectation that the appointees can foot the bill to receive on behalf of the United States in expensive and prestigious capitals.

But as he did with building his cabinet and recruiting senior advisers, Biden emphasizes expanding representation in what has historically been one of the least diverse areas of government, according to White House officials.

“The president is ensuring that the people who represent him – not just in the United States, but around the world – represent the diversity of the country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week.

Presidents on both sides of the aisle rewarded donors and key supporters with a significant share of wanted Ambassadors. About 44% of Donald Trump’s ambassadorial appointments were political appointments, compared to 31% for Barack Obama and 32% for George W. Bush, according to the American Foreign Service Association. Biden hopes to keep political appointments at around 30% of ambassadorial choices, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to talk about internal discussions.

Most political appointments from the donor class, a small population of mostly white men, have little impact on foreign policy. Sometimes they have been the source of presidential headaches.

Those named by Trump included the hotelier and the first million dollar contributor Gordon Sondland, who was a senior envoy to the European Union. Sondland provided unflattering testimony About Trump in his first, allegation-centric impeachment, Trump sought help from Ukrainian officials to undermine Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Sondland was later sacked by Trump.

Trump donor-turned-envoy Jeffrey Ross Gunter left the residents of Reykjavik, Iceland relatively crime-free, dismayed at his request to hire armed bodyguards. In Great Britain, Ambassador Robert “Woody” Johnson facing accusations he attempted to steer the British Open golf course towards a Trump seaside resort in Scotland and made racist and sexist comments.

In 2014, the American Foreign Service Association called for new directives to ensure ambassadors meet certain qualifications for high-level diplomatic posts after a series of embarrassing confirmation hearings involving top Obama fundraisers. At least three of Obama’s candidates – for Norway, Argentina and Iceland – admitted during confirmation hearings that they had never been to the countries where they would serve.

Another big Obama donor, Cynthia Stroum, has been on a year-long tour of Luxembourg, rich in personality conflicts, verbal slurs and questionable spending on travel, wine and alcohol, according to an internal report from the department. of state.

So far, Biden has made two political appointments: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, retired career foreign service manager for UN Ambassador and Obama-era Assistant Secretary of Labor Christopher Lu for another post of Ambassador to the UN Thomas-Greenfield is Black, and Lu, who is awaiting confirmation from the Senate, is of Asian descent.

Its other nine candidates are all longtime foreign service officers, chosen to head diplomatic missions in Algeria, Angola, Bahrain, Cameroon, Lesotho, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Somalia and Vietnam.

The jockey for ambassadorial posts began shortly after Biden’s election and only intensified when administration officials signaled the president was looking to start filling vacancies ahead of his maiden trip abroad next month.

Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican Senator John McCain and a longtime friend of President and First Lady Jill Biden, is being considered for an ambassadorial post, including head of the United Nations World Food Program. Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago, congressman from Illinois and chief of staff to Obama, is in the running to serve as ambassador to Japan after being passed for the role of transport secretary, according to people familiar with the ongoing deliberations who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues.

Biden also pays special attention to former career foreign service officer Nicholas Burns, who served as Under Secretary of State under George W. Bush and US envoy to Greece and NATO, to become ambassador. in China. Thomas Nides, former deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration, and Robert Wexler, a former Democratic congressman from Florida, are being considered to be ambassadors to Israel.

The White House declined to comment on any of the potential choices.

Of the 104 diplomats currently in or appointed to ambassadorial positions, 39 are women and 10 are people of color, according to the Leadership Council for Women in National Security, a bipartisan group of national security experts.

A group of more than 30 former U.S. ambassadors, in an open letter hosted by the Leadership Council and Women Ambassadors Serving America, urged Biden to prioritize gender parity in his selections for ambassadors and other high-level positions in the field of national security.

“As you develop your diplomatic leadership, we hope you will pay attention to the growing allies in the US government who will also focus on the diversity that US officials around the world should demonstrate,” the former ambassadors said. in Biden.

During the transition, Representatives Veronica Escobar and Joaquin Castro, both Democrats from Texas, wrote a joint letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the administration to address “persisting serious disparities in the representation of racial minorities and ethnicities in the foreign service ”.

To that end, the State Department appointed veteran diplomat Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley last month as its chief diversity and inclusion officer. Abercrombie-Winstanley will be the focal point in a department-wide effort to strengthen the recruitment, retention and promotion of minority foreign service officers.

Blinken, announcing his appointment, noted “the alarming lack of diversity at the highest levels of the State Department” under the Trump administration, but said the problem ran much deeper.

“The truth is, this problem is as old as the ministry itself,” he said.

As a candidate, Biden declined to rule out appointing political donors to ambassadors or other positions if elected. But he promised his nominees would be the “the best people” for their messages.

“No one, in fact, will be nominated by me based on everything they’ve contributed,” Biden promised.

Ronald Neumann, former ambassador to Afghanistan, Algeria and Bahrain, said Biden’s team made early progress in diversifying the upper echelons of the State Department.

He highlighted the appointment of Donald Lu, a career foreign service officer, as the next Deputy Secretary of State for South and Central Asia and Brian A. Nichols to be the main envoy for Latin America. Nichols would be the first black assistant secretary of state for western hemisphere affairs since the late 1970s; Lu is an Asian American.

Additionally, State Department chief spokesperson Ned Price is the first openly gay man to hold the post. Her senior assistant, Jalina Porter, is the first black woman to hold the post.

“I think the administration strikes a good balance of experienced and accomplished foreign service officers from a variety of backgrounds,” said Neumann, who heads the American Academy of Diplomacy.

However, finding good choices among Biden’s donor class might be trickier, Neumann said, adding, “I don’t know how you go about finding big, competent donors in a pool that might be of limited diversity.”

PA Diplomatic Editor Matthew Lee contributed to this report.