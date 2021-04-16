With a new set of CDC panel meetings, the J.&J vaccine hiatus will likely last for at least another week.

She said the CDC had contacted more than 10,000 providers “to make sure they know what types of cases to look for.”

The committee’s decision was a key part of the federal government’s still largely undefined plan to resolve the hiatus, which FDA’s acting commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock told reporters on Tuesday it would only last “a few days.” . But the expert advisory panel, whose recommendations weigh heavily on state health services and doctors, decided on Wednesday to wait for a vote as they take longer to assess a possible link with the rare but serious blood clotting disorder.

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease specialist, told lawmakers at a hearing Thursday that “I hope we have a decision very soon on whether or not we can get us back on track with this highly effective vaccine. State health departments have postponed appointments and replaced the two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – a plan White House officials have cited as a quick way to close the gap.

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounted for a fraction of vaccinations in the United States, it has been a key tool in the strategy of the Biden administration. The shot can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for three months, and at one dose, people can go without vaccination all at once. Some public health officials are concerned the pause can deepen the hesitation. And there are concerns on the risks posed to the global immunization campaign in countries that cannot afford to be special on plans.

In the United States, the break took immediate and disastrous consequences for local officials, who have worked to immunize vulnerable populations with the vaccine: the homeless in Baltimore, homebound residents in the District of Columbia, the poor and uninsured in Massachusetts, and rural residents in a number of states .