Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins presidential vote

Two battlefield states, Wisconsin and Arizona, certified their presidential results in favor of Joe Biden on Monday, even as President Donald Trump’s legal team continued to dispute the results.

Biden’s victory in Wisconsin was certified following a partial recount that only added to his margin of 20,600 votes over Trump, who promised to file a complaint to overturn the results.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, signed a certificate that completed the process after the prospecting report showing Biden as the winner in the recount was approved by the chair of the Wisconsin bipartisan electoral commission. Signing Evers was required by law and is generally a little-studied procedural step.

“Today, I fulfilled my duty to certify the November 3 elections,” Evers said in a statement. “I want to thank our clerks, election administrators and election officers across our state for working tirelessly to ensure that we have safe, fair and efficient elections. Thanks for all your good work. “

Monday’s action now launches a five-day deadline for Trump to take legal action, which he has promised to come no later than Tuesday. Trump is preparing a long-term attempt to reverse the results by disqualifying up to 238,000 ballots. Trump’s lawyers alleged without evidence that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity.

Biden’s campaign said the recount showed Biden had won Wisconsin decisively and that there had been no fraud. Even if Trump were to succeed in Wisconsin, the state’s 10 electoral college votes would not be enough to nullify Biden’s overall victory as states across the country certify the results.

Earlier Monday, Arizona officials certified Biden’s narrow victory in that state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey both vouched for the integrity of the election before signing the results.

“We’re doing good elections here in Arizona. The system is solid, ”said Ducey.

He did not directly address Trump’s allegations of irregularities, but said the state had passed an election with a mix of in-person and mail-in voting despite the pandemic.

Hobbs said Arizona voters should know that the election “was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona electoral laws and procedures, despite numerous unsubstantiated claims to the contrary.”

Biden is only the second Democrat in 70 years to win Arizona. In the final tally, he beat Trump by 10,457 votes, or 0.3 percent of the nearly 3.4 million votes cast.

Even as Hobbs, Ducey, the state attorney general and chief justice of the state Supreme Court certified the election results, Trump’s attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis met in a room ballroom at a Phoenix hotel a few miles away to expose allegations of irregularities in the vote count. in Arizona and elsewhere. But they did not provide evidence of widespread fraud.

“The certifiers made no effort to find out the truth, which to me gives the State Legislature the perfect reason to resume the conduct of this election because it is being conducted from irresponsible and unfair way, ”Giuliani said.

Nine lawmakers from Republican states attended the meeting. They had requested permission to hold a formal legislative hearing on Capitol Hill, but were refused by the Speaker of the Republican House and the Speaker of the Senate.

Trump berated Ducey on Twitter Monday night, asking, “Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in power, especially when so many horrible things about voter fraud come to light in the ongoing hearing right now.”

The electoral challenges posed by the Trump campaign or its backers in major battlefield states have largely failed as Trump continues to allege electoral fraud while refusing to concede.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 elections. In fact, election officials from both political parties have publicly stated that the election went well and international observers have confirmed that there is had no serious irregularities.

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin .; Cooper and Tang reported from Phoenix.