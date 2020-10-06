Winners of the ‘Oscars of watches’ on present at Dubai

The winners of this yr’s “Oscars of watchmaking” have been chosen, with a variety of time items acknowledged for his or her engineering perfection and crowd pleasing design.

An business jury selected the world’s finest watches in fifteen totally different classes together with sports activities, jewelry and journey time watch, with the awards introduced by the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) in Geneva earlier this month.

The grand prize for the world’s finest watch, the Aiguille d’Or Grand Prix, was awarded to the Chronomètre Ferdinand Berthoud FB 1 from Ferdinand Berthoud.

This limited-edition white gold and titanium time piece, which retails for greater than $200,000, has a leather-based strap and is powered by a hand-wound motion comprised of greater than 1,120 parts.

The Public Prize, chosen by votes submitted internationally on-line and at choose worldwide watch exhibitions, was awarded to the 33 bis Quai des Bergues by Czapek Genève.

The profitable watches have been proven in Seoul, Rome and Geneva earlier than they arrived in Dubai on November 15 for his or her last hurrah at Dubai Watch Week

Watches from Audemars Piguet, Montblanc, MB&F, Piaget, TAG Heuer and Tudor manufacturers, together with Chanel, Eberhard & Co, Fabergé and Grönefeld, have been additionally honored by this yr’s 27-person worldwide jury.

Try the gallery above to see the complete listing of this years winners.