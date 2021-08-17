World
Winds push nation’s largest wildfire to California city – Times of India
SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA: Firefighters faced more windy and dangerous weather on Tuesday as they struggled to stop the nation’s largest wildfire from moving to a northern California county seat and other smaller ones mountain communities.
Forecasters have issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions, including gusts of up to 64 km / h (40 mph) from late morning to near midnight.
Winds from a new weather system arrived Monday afternoon and pushed the Dixie Fire a few miles from Susanville, a population of around 18,000, and triggered evacuation orders for the nearby small mountain community of Janesville, firefighters said.
“The blaze moved quickly last night,” fire spokesman David Janssen said on Tuesday.
Susanville is the seat of Lassen County and the largest city that the Dixie Fire, named after the road it started, has approached since it erupted last month. The former forestry and mining town of Sierra Nevada has two state prisons, a nearby federal prison, and a casino.
Ashes fell from the advancing fire and a Police department The statement urged residents to “be vigilant and ready to evacuate” if the fire threatens the city, although no formal evacuation warning has been issued.
Bulldozers had cut the lines of fire on the path of the blaze heading north.
“We really put our lines of fire to the test,” said Janssen. “It’s a very big fire. It’s really hard to button the perimeters.
Weather forecasts prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to warn it could cut power to 48,000 customers in parts of 18 counties in California from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon to prevent winds from knocking down or throwing debris in power lines and start new forest fires. Most of these clients are in Butte and Shasta counties, which have seen a number of deadly and devastating wildfires in recent years, including the Dixie Fire.
The Dixie Fire has burned over 900 square miles (2,331 square kilometers) in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades since it ignited on July 13 and eventually merged with a smaller fire called Fly Fire. It’s less than a third party content.
Investigations are continuing, but PG&E has informed utility regulators that the Dixie and Fly fires may have been caused by trees falling into its power lines. The Dixie fire started near the town of Paradise, which was devastated by a 2018 wildfire ignited by PG&E equipment during high winds. Eighty-five people have died.
Ongoing damage investigations have identified more than 1,100 buildings destroyed, including 627 houses, and more than 14,000 structures remained at risk. Numerous evacuation orders were in effect.
The small forest town of Westwood was still under evacuation orders and the lines of protection were holding, but fire remained a threat.
California was battling several other massive fires, including one that started on Saturday southeast of the Dixie blaze in El Dorado County, which had grown to about 9 square kilometers (3.5 square miles) and caused evacuations.
The Dixie Fire is the largest of nearly 100 major wildfires that have burned down in more than a dozen Western states that have experienced historic drought and weeks of high temperatures and dry weather that have left trees, brush and grassland as flammable as tinder.
According to the National Fire Interagency Center, two dozen fires were burning in Montana and nearly 50 more in Idaho, Washington and Oregon.
In Montana, a fire that started Monday near the small community of Hays has burned approximately 20 square kilometers and residents of the small Zortman enclave and surrounding areas have been warned of a possible evacuation.
the United States Forest Service said last week it was operating in crisis mode, with more than double the number of firefighters deployed compared to the same period a year ago. More than 25,000 firefighters, support personnel and management teams have been assigned to the US fires.
Climate change has made the western United States hotter and drier over the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, scientists say.
