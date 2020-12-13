Windows gaming pioneer Eric Engstrom dies at 55

The world of video games recently lost one of its most influential figures. the the Wall Street newspaper at learned that Microsoft engineer Eric Engstrom died on December 1 at the age of 55 from an injury. Engstrom, along with Alex St. John and Craig Eisler, played a key role in the development DirectX – the programming interface that made serious Windows games viable and paved the way for Xbox.

St. John brought in Engstrom in 1994 to help make play in the upcoming Windows 95 convenient operating system. At the time, developers preferred the low overhead and better control that DOS offered over Windows 3.1. In addition to working on the project, Engstrom helped St. John defend the future DirectX platform despite the lack of support from Microsoft itself. Windows leader Brad Silverberg even had to fight to keep Engstrom, St. John and Eisler employed.