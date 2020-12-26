World
‘Window of hope’: Europe prepares to launch Covid-19 vaccinations – Times of India
BUDAPEST / PARIS / MADRID: Hungary stole a march on his other EU countries as he began vaccinating his people against Covid-19 on Saturday, a day before deployments to several other countries, including France, Germany and Spain as the pandemic spreads across the continent.
Mass vaccination across the European Union, which numbers nearly 450 million people, would be a crucial step to end a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people globally, crippled economies and destroyed businesses and jobs.
Hungary administered the vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, to frontline workers in hospitals in the capital Budapest after receiving its first shipment of doses sufficient to inoculate 4,875 people.
The first worker to receive the vaccine was Adrienne Kertesz, a doctor at the Del-Pest central hospital.
Hungary has reported 315,362 cases of Covid-19 with 8,951 deaths. More than 6,000 people are still in hospital with Covid-19, straining the healthcare system in the central European country.
“We are very happy that the vaccine is here,” said Zsuzsa and Antal Takacs, a couple aged 68 and 75, while playing table tennis in a Budapest park.
“We are going to get vaccinated because our daughter had a baby in France last month and we want to go see them. We dare not travel until we have received the vaccine,” Zsuzsa said.
The Hungarian deployment came a day before countries like France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Portugal and Spain plan to start mass immunizations, starting with health workers.
The distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which was first Brittany earlier this month presents difficult challenges. The vaccine uses new genetic mRNA technology, which means it must be stored at ultra-low temperatures of around -80 degrees Celsius (-112 ° F).
NEW VARIANT IN FRANCE, SPAIN
France, which received its first delivery of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Saturday, will begin administering it on Sunday in the Paris region and in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region.
“We have 19,500 doses in total, which equates to 3,900 vials. These doses will be stored in our freezer at minus 80 degrees Celsius and will then be distributed to various retirement homes and hospitals, ”said Franck Huet, head of pharmaceutical products for the Parisian public hospital system.
The French government hopes to vaccinate around a million people in retirement homes in January and February, then another 14 to 15 million in the general population between March and June.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved Thursday by the French medical regulator.
France reported more than 20,000 new Covid-19 infections on Friday for the second day in a row, which has not been seen since November 20. from 14 969.
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in France now stands at 2,547,771, the fifth highest total in the world, while its death toll from Covid-19 stands at 62,427, the seventh highest.
In a worrying development, the Department of Health said on Friday that a man recently arrived from London had tested positive for a new variant of the virus which was spreading rapidly in the south England and it is thought to be more contagious.
In Spain, health officials in Madrid said on Saturday they had confirmed four cases of the new variant of the virus, as the country received its first shipments of the vaccine.
The crates arrived by truck at a warehouse near Madrid at dawn. Employees of the Spanish Medicines Agency unpacked the vaccine, which is stored in dry ice, with gloved hands.
“Vaccination will start tomorrow in Spain, coordinated with the rest of Europe,” Health Minister Salvador Illa wrote on Twitter. “This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”
The doses will be transported by air to the Spanish islands and the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, and by road to other parts of the country, where a total of around 50,000 people have died of the disease.
‘THE WINDOW OF HOPE HAS OPENED’
Germany, meanwhile, said trucks were on their way to deliver the vaccine to old people’s homes, which are the first to receive the vaccine on Sunday.
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has increased from 14,455 to 1,627,103, data from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases showed on Saturday. Over 29,000 people have died in total.
The federal government plans to distribute more than 1.3 million doses of the vaccine to local health authorities by the end of this year and about 700,000 per week starting in January.
“There may be a few hiccups at one point or another at the start, but it’s only normal when such a logistically complex process begins,” said Minister of Health Jensen Spahn.
In Portugal, a truck escorted by police dropped off the first batch of Covid-19 jabs at a warehouse in the country’s central region. From there, the nearly 10,000 shots will be delivered to five major hospitals.
“This is a historic milestone for all of us, an important day after such a difficult year,” Health Minister Marta Temido told reporters outside the warehouse.
“A window of hope has now opened, not to mention that there is a very difficult fight ahead.”
