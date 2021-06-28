Wimbledon crowd gave a standing ovation to woman who helped develop COVID vaccine

On opening day of the game on Monday at Wimbledon center court in London, the announcer told the crowd of spectators that special guests were in attendance.

The people who played a vital role in the UK’s response to the coronavirus pandemic – from transport workers to medical staff at Britain’s National Health Service – had been invited to sit in the royal box.

But the announcer only partially scanned the list before the crowd reacted.

“Today [the special guests] include the executives who developed the COVID vaccines, ”the announcer said, as the camera zoomed in on Dame Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford who led the team that developed the AstraZeneca vaccine.

For his efforts, Gilbert received a wife earlier this month when she was named to the Queen’s Birthday Honors List.

When the Wimbledon crowd realized who was in attendance, they erupted into wild applause which quickly turned into a standing ovation.