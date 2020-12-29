World
Willing to forget everything if Prime Minister Oli accepts mistakes: Madhav Nepal at protest rally – Times of India
KATHMANDU: President of the decision Communist Party of Nepalrival faction of Madhav Kumar Nepal said on Tuesday that the party could still be united if Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was prepared to accept his mistakes, as thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Kathmandu against the dissolution of Parliament.
Madhav Nepal made the comments while addressing a massive protest rally organized by his faction in Kathmandu, which was attended by former prime ministers. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda‘and Jhala Nath Khanal.
“We are ready to forget everything if Oli accepts his mistakes,” said Madhav Nepal, the former prime minister who replaced Oli at the head of the faction led by Prachanda.
He also accused Prime Minister Oli to engage in undemocratic activities by taking decisions against the Constitution and the general public.
“All political parties, intellectuals, teachers, students and the public are in the streets against the unconstitutional decision of the government led by Oli. The lower house will soon be restored, ”Madhav Nepal said, quoted by My Republica newspaper.
Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after Prime Minister Oli, known for his pro-Beijing leanings, in a surprise move recommended the dissolution of the 275-member chamber, amid a fight for it. power with Prachanda.
Acting on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House the same day and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10, sparking protests from a large part of the NCP led by Prachanda, also co-chair of the ruling party. .
Addressing the rally, Prachanda said Prime Minister Oli’s recent decision to dissolve the House of Representatives is aimed at killing the federalism and republicanism that have been achieved after decades of struggle by the people.
“The act of dissolving parliament is totally unconstitutional. He led the country to a new wave of political instability.
“We didn’t even imagine that we would be forced to take to the streets against Oli’s regressive movement. Now we must collectively fight against this movement,” said Prachanda, who claims control of the ruling party after the impeachment. by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. positions of leader and parliamentary president of the party.
“The people had given us (the NCP) the mandate to ensure political stability with social justice so that we can move forward towards the realization of a system oriented towards socialism,” he said, adding that unfortunately , Oli’s sudden decision to dissolve parliament without holding any discussion within the party only invited political chaos.
Prachanda said that Oli attacked the Constitution and the republicanism which was achieved after a great struggle.
“I had personally taken initiatives for a merger between the two communist parties and contacted Oli for the same. At that time, he agreed to accept federalism, secularism and republicanism although I knew his political ideology well and the fact that he was against federalism and republicanism… he started to work against the spirit, the ideology, the principles and the norms of a communist party ”, he declared.
Prachanda said that Oli eventually became autocratic, imposed party hegemony and did not even bother to consult other leaders before blatantly dissolving parliament.
“Oli’s tyranny will not last long as the people will strongly protest against his recent political initiative,” he said.
Prachanda said it was not Parliament but the government led by Oli that was actually dissolved for his bad political decision.
He expressed the hope that Parliament will be restored by the short Supremeverdict.
“I have confidence in the court. I hope the Supreme Court will honor the emotions of the people. I cannot even imagine that the Supreme Court will go against the wishes of the people,” he said.
Nepal’s Supreme Court issued a show cause notice to the Oli-led government on Friday, asking it to submit a written clarification on its decision to abruptly dissolve parliament.
The five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana called on the government to submit an original copy of the recommendations it made to dissolve the House and the president’s decision to authenticate the government’s recommendations within 10 days.
Prachanda, meanwhile, also accused Oli of repeatedly making several efforts to divide the NCP, but had failed in the past year even as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unrest will not stop until Oli’s regressive movement is neutralized, he added.
The faction led by Prachanda staged protest rallies in various locations, including Koteshwor, Lagankhel, Tripureshwor, Maitighar, Thamel, Chabahil, Teku, New Baneshwor, Kupandol, Lainchaur, Naxal, Bagbazar and Ratnapark. On Monday, thousands of Nepalese Congress supporters organized protesters in the 165 constituencies represented in the House to protest Prime Minister Oli’s decision to dissolve parliament.
