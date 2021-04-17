World
William and Harry stand aside for Philip’s funeral – Times of India
WINDSOR: Princes William and Harry did not line up side by side on Saturday as they took their seats for the procession that will follow Prince philipthe casket at the church for his funeral. William and Harry’s cousin Peter Phillips stood between the princes as they prepared to escort the casket to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The arrangement downplayed the chances of awkward moments between the brothers, who have faced tensions in their relationship since Harry’s decision to step down from royal duties last year.
William, 38, is the second to the throne. Harry, 36, and his wife, Meghan, last month gave an interview to American TV host Oprah Winfrey in which they said royal staff were callous to Meghan and an unidentified family member royale had made racist comments.
