Will the UN hold the Myanmars army accountable for its crimes against children?

People holding a vigil in Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: Unsplash / Zinko Hein

SEOUL, May 13 (IPS) – On a particularly bloody day in March, Myanmar security forces shot dead and killed at least ten children, some as young as six, in a violent crackdown on peaceful protests. Since the army took control of the country three months ago, more than 50 children were killed, countless others injured and more than 900 children and young people arbitrarily detained across the country.

Security forces also occupied more than 60 schools and college campuses, exacerbating the education crisis for nearly 12 million children. This week, as we celebrate the 100th day since Myanmar’s military took control of the country, the chaos and devastation show no signs of abating.

Burmese army‘blatant disregard for children‘S life is nothing new. Known as Tatmadaw, they forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya civilians in Bangladesh, mostly children, in 2016-2017. I called it “the mark of genocide”.

UN Secretary General documented Tatmadaw‘s serious violations against children across the country year after year, including murder and mutilation, sexual violence and attacks on schools and hospitals. Currently, many schools and hospitals have been seized by the Tatmadaw. And at least three high schools were bombed last month, according to groups in Karen State.

As a former United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar and a founding member of a new Special Advisory Council on MyanmarI saw with my own eyes the devastating consequences of the Tatmadaw’s brutal tactics on the lives of children.

I saw children who survived being thrown into the fire by the Tatmadaw. It chilled me when a mother told me that she had to leave behind her baby who had been thrown into a river, because she had to ensure the safety of her other children during their exodus to the Bangladesh. I have heard a lot more of similar testimonials.

Since 2003, the Secretary-General has included the Tatmadaw for the recruitment and use of children in his “shame list” – an annex to his annual report on children and armed conflict where he names those responsible for serious violations. against children. The list is an important accountability tool because it names perpetrators, attracts the attention of the UN Security Council, and opens the door to engagement with the UN to end abuses.

But in June 2020, Secretary General António Guterres deleted the Tatmadaw of its list for the recruitment and use of children, although in the same report the UN had documented 205 cases where the Tatmadaw had recruited or used children in its ranks the previous year.

Having reported on human rights concerns in Myanmar for many years, I can say with certainty that despite Myanmar‘Committed to stop recruiting and using children in conflict, the Tatmadaw have never stopped the practice. It was also known that in order to leave the Tatmadaw, a regular soldier had to recruit two children to replace him, as the term of office was vague.

Yanghee lee

At the time, the secretary-general said he struck off the Tatmadaw because of a “continuing significant decline” in recruitment and ongoing efforts to prevent further recruitment and release the remaining children in its ranks. He also said the delisting was conditional and failure to end the recruitment and use result in a re-sale. Premature removal of parties like the Tatmadaw from the list – and it was do not an isolated case – threatens the list credibility, an essential mechanism to protect children and hold their abusers accountable.

Being removed from the list appears to have encouraged the Tatmadaw to commit even more violations. In the first half of 2020, the Tatmadaw employed 301 boys for support functions such as maintaining military camps and digging trenches. And in October 2020, two boys were killed after a unit of Tatmadaw allegedly used them as human shields, in an incident the UN has publicly reported. condemned.

As protests continue across Myanmar, armed conflict escalates between armed military and ethnic groups. Children will face even greater risks, and the Security Council must therefore act urgently to stop the army in its tracks. Instead, the Council seems hard pressed achieve consensus due to opposition from China and Russia to strong measures such as an arms embargo.

The removal of the Tatmadaw in 2020 was inexplicable and unjustifiable given the conduct of the military. Secretary-General Guterres now has the opportunity to set the record straight. In a few weeks, it will publish its 2021 report and the list of authors.

He should return the Tatmadaw to the list for his recruitment and use of children. Given the military’s total disregard for children’s rights, this is a concrete action he must take to hold the Tatmadaw accountable for his crimes against children.

Yanghee lee is a professor in the Department of Child Psychology and Education at Seoul Sungkyunkwan University. She is the former chairperson of the Committee on the Rights of the Child and former United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar.