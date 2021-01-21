Will the Biden administration respond to the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty, end the threat of nuclear war, and unite nuclear-weapon states to achieve disarmament? global nuclear?

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Jan. 21 (IPS) – Alyn Ware is Director of the Peace and Disarmament Program for the World Future Council and 2009 Right Livelihood Laureate. Many of us around the world breathed a sigh of relief yesterday (January 20) as’nuclear football‘(the briefcase containing the nuclear weapons codes and communication links allowing the president to launch a nuclear attack) was passed from Mr. Trump to President Biden at the inauguration of the new president.

This change of administration comes as Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons enters into force (January 22) and as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of United Nations Resolution 1 (1) which established the global goal of eliminating nuclear weapons.

A year ago, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists established the Doomsday clock at 100 seconds to midnight, indicating the very high risk to humanity from nuclear weapons and climate change. These recent developments give hope for a reduction in the risk of nuclear war and progress towards nuclear disarmament.

With 4,000 operational nuclear weapons in the US arsenal, more than 800 of them on high alert, ready to fire in minutes, having had a somewhat irrational US Commander-in-Chief for the past 4 years, with the power to throwing these weapons unilaterally on a whim was nerve-racking.

Will the new US administration end the threat of nuclear war, take the first steps in disarmament, and bring nuclear-weapon states together to negotiate nuclear disarmament in stages, verified and enforceable? We do not know.

But there are positive signs. Joe Biden was vice president of Barack Obama, who launched a very ambitious effort to achieve a nuclear-weapon-free world, but only made incremental steps to support this goal – like the new START agreement, the agreement with Iran (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), certain global measures on nuclear security and the initiation of a process to create a zone in the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

President Obama has been unable to rule over the development and production of nuclear weapons due to a Congress that insisted on increasing the nuclear weapons budget and supporting new nuclear weapon systems . Indeed, the entire Senate Caucus of the Republic refused to ratify the new START Treaty with Russia unless the President accepts the modernization of nuclear weapons and the increase in the budget.

In addition, President Obama has not been able to significantly reduce the role of nuclear weapons in US politics. He tried twice to adopt a no-first or single-purpose policy during his presidency, but was repelled by national opposition and by NATO allies insisting on the first option of ‘use to “protect” them from Russia.

President Biden may be able to move forward on both of these issues. It has a Democratic majority in Congress whose leadership has indicated its support for the non-recourse first. And there is growing support in Allied countries to pull out of the nuclear sinkhole.

Indeed, a non-first use policy is now supported in the declarations of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The declarations are adopted by consensus by all member parliaments, including European countries, Canada, the United States, Russia and the former Soviet countries.

The public and the US Congress are also increasingly supporting cuts to nuclear weapon budgets in order to focus more on human security issues like climate protection and the pandemic.

This includes a new defense spending cut caucus in Congress, calling for a 10% cut in military spending to free up resources to deal with the pandemic. Cutting a large part of the nuclear weapons budget would be the easiest way to cut by 10%. the Smarter Approach to Nuclear Spending Act (SANE), presented to the US Senate by Senator Markey and to the House by Representative Blumenauer, indicates how substantial savings in the nuclear weapons budget could be achieved through immediate unilateral cuts. With Democrats now in control of both chambers, there is room for progress on this.

the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons launches a renewed global call on non-nuclear-weapon states to achieve a nuclear-weapon-free world.

The United States, other nuclear weapon states, and allied states have all said they will not join the treaty. A Biden administration is unlikely to change the US position, let alone convince other nuclear weapon states to join the TPNW. And if the nuclear weapon countries and allies do not join, they are not bound by it.

However, a number of civil society statements released in connection with the entry into force of the TPNW (see below for links to them) have pointed out that all countries, including nuclear-weapon States and allies, are bound by existing international law which prohibits the threat or use of nuclear weapons and demands the elimination of such weapons.

The TPNW was not born out of a legal vacuum. The threat or use of nuclear weapons was already affirmed by the International Court of Justice in 1996 as being generally prohibited by international humanitarian law, that is to say the laws of war which bind the States endowed with ‘nuclear weapons.

The Court also affirmed an obligation under international treaty and customary law to achieve the elimination of nuclear weapons. And the United Nations Human Rights Committee in 1984 and most recently in 2018, asserted that international human rights law, which is also binding on nuclear-weapon states, establishes similar prohibitions and obligations.

Mr. Trump does not appear to be following the law unless it serves his agenda. However, President Biden is much more committed to the law and could be persuaded by these legal developments to act in good faith and with determination to advance the goal of a nuclear-weapon-free world through a number of concrete steps. .

In addition, TPNW states parties could have a significant impact on nuclear weapon states by prohibiting the transit of nuclear weapons through their land, sea and air space. Or they could impact the nuclear arms race by ending public investment in the nuclear weapons industry.

So far, none of the states acceding to the TPNW have acted on such implementation measures (although some states have adopted such measures before the TPNW). The first Assembly of States Parties to TPNW, which will take place next year, provides an opening to encourage TPNW countries to do so.

Civil society action will be needed to get governments to act. If this becomes a priority, then it is possible that these political overtures will allow humanity to abolish nuclear weapons permanently to ensure a sustainable future.

Statements from civil society:

