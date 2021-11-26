Will Nathan Drake make that jump in the Uncharted trailer?

The time it takes Drake to move vertically is exactly the same time it takes him to move horizontally. This means that I can use the horizontal movement to calculate the time and then use that time frame in the vertical movement to find its final vertical position.

When Drake makes his jump, he must rise to a vertical position of zero meters; this is the position of the ramp and where I put the origin. If this final value is less than zero meters, it lands below the plane. And that would be wrong.

Determining the horizontal movement is not too difficult. Since it has a constant speed, I can find its final horizontal position with the following equation:

Illustration: Rhett Allain

Check this: I know the starting x position (x 1 = 2.4 m) and the final x position (x 2 = 0m) so I can use the speed x to figure out the time it takes to complete the jump. (It is moving to the left, so it will be minus 3.37 m / s.)

Note that in the trailer we don’t see the whole jump, but, if we did, it would take 0.71 seconds to reach the rear ramp of the plane.

Now I can use that time and plug it into the vertical kinematic equation. This gives a final y position of negative 1.79 meters.

It’s less than zero, so there’s only air below it. And remember: this is bad.

We haven’t finished yet, but it’s worth taking a second to wonder why it even ends inferior that he started. This is because even though its initial speed is in the positive (upward) direction, the jump takes so long that the gravitational force stops its upward movement and causes it to descend at an increasingly rapid rate.

What about moving air?

When you put your hand out the window of a moving car, you can feel something pushing you back. It’s about the interaction between your hand and the air molecules surrounding the car – we call it air resistance. The amount of force you feel depends on the relative speed of the hand in relation to air, as well as the size and shape of your hand. At very high speed, this air resistance force can be significant.

Let’s say the plane has a flight speed of 120 mph – I like this value because it is the same as the terminal speed of a human parachutist. When a person falls in the air for a while, the force of gravity causes them to increase in speed. But this increase in speed also increases the resistance of the air to the upward thrust. Shortly after a jump, the resistance force of the rising air is equal to the descending gravitational force. This means that the total force is zero and the diver no longer accelerates. Instead, they are now moving at a constant speed. We call this terminal velocity. Of course, humans can still adjust their bodies and interact with the air to turn and maneuver, which is why skydiving is always fun.