Will Israel’s strong vaccination campaign give Netanyahu an advantage?

He presented himself as the only candidate who could have struck the deal with Pfizer to ensure the swift delivery of millions of vaccines, bragging about his personal appeals to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who as the son of survivors of the Holocaust, had affinity for Israel.

Mr. Netanyahu himself posted a clip from South Park, the American animated sitcom, acknowledging the supremacy of Israel’s vaccination.

But experts said his claim that the virus was in the rearview mirror was overly optimistic.

Just a few months ago, Israel’s daily infection and death rates were among the worst in the world. In February, Israel was also the world leader in the number of days locked. So far, around two million Israelis under the age of 16 cannot get the vaccine, and around one million eligible citizens have so far chosen not to.

With a large portion of the adult population now vaccinated, weekly infection rates have been fall dramatically. But there are still over a thousand new cases a day, an infection rate that, adjusted for population, remains higher than that of the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Spain and others.

Health officials have approved the reopening of businesses and leisure activities. But they sharply criticized the High Court’s decision this week to lift airport arrivals quotas, in part to allow Israeli citizens abroad to return to vote.

“The High Court takes responsibility for the risk of transfers entering Israel”, Yoav Kish, Deputy Minister of Health, wrote on Twitter. “Good luck to all of us.”

Critics blame the government for not having a reliable system in place to enforce quarantine on people entering the country, and health experts warn they could introduce dangerous variants of the virus that are more resistant to the vaccine.